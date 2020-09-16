In anticipation of heavy amounts of rain today, tonight and Thursday, and in an effort to help ensure our carriers can safely ride Sally, ride, press times are being adjusted an hour earlier.
While we do not anticipate any issues with up-to-date content, there is the possibility that readers will not receive their Thursday and Friday editions as early as usual as carriers will be traveling in less-than-ideal conditions.
All we ask is that you bear with us and our carriers, exercising understanding and patience. If you do not receive your newspaper, however, remember to call 864-223-1413 before noon.
Thank you,
The IJ Team