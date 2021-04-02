Funding for the expansion of rural broadband through a state grant program opened Thursday.
The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff opened the vendor application process of rural broadband grant program that is intended to increase broadband internet availability in the state, a release from ORS said.
The $30 million in funding for the project comes from funds allocated from the state Department of Commerce. Commerce and ORS developed guidelines to ensure that grant funds would be used to increase the availability and access to broadband in needed counties.
The program requires applicants to provide a 1:1 match of nonpublic funds for any awarded project.
Applications will be accepted until May 14 and ORS will send funding agreements to successful applicants June 18.