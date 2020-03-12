Rotary Club of Greenwood's Oyster Roast & Seafood Bash remains on schedule as planned for Saturday.
Now in its 35th year, the annual event to raise funds for charities in the Greenwood community takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Greenwood Farmers Market, near where the former civic center stood.
With concerns about COVID-19, or coronavirus, precautionary measures have been taken. The club will have mobile hand washing stations throughout the facility.
Ticket holders are asked to continue to rely on area and state authorities for guidance. Anyone who has traveled to Europe or is exhibiting possible COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and not attend the event.
To learn more about the 35th Annual Oyster Roast & Seafood Bash, visit rotarytickets.com.