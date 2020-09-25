A revival is planned with Bishop Scott King from Judah Church at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 12-14 at Marshall Road Church of God, 1213 Marshall Road, Greenwood.
Call 864-993-2002 for directions.
A revival is planned with Bishop Scott King from Judah Church at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 12-14 at Marshall Road Church of God, 1213 Marshall Road, Greenwood.
Call 864-993-2002 for directions.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.