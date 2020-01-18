Carolina Health Centers Inc. and the Greenwood SC Chamber will co-host the Morning Blend program, which will feature Rebecca Leach, the executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association.
She will provide an update on the retail industry in South Carolina. According to Leach, the retail industry accounts for 1 in 4 jobs in the state and collects and remits over $2.7 billion in sales tax, making up 38.5% of the state’s budget.
The program will be Friday at Inn on the Square, 104 E. Court Ave., with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The program starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for Chamber investors and $20 for non-members. Seating is limited.
To register, visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org or call 864-889-9312.