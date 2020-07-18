Greenwood County residents with children in Greenwood County School District 50 are eligible for a P-EBT benefit, a one-time benefit to help supplement family food costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged school closures.
SNAP households with a qualifying child or children will automatically receive the P-EBT benefit on their regular EBT card this month.
For children who were enrolled in an FRP meals program as of March 13 and are not receiving SNAP, DSS expects to begin mailing new P-EBT debit cards to the home address on file with the school district on July 20. For information on the program, visit dss.sc.gov/media/2388/pandemic-ebt-news-release-final.pdf.
Because District 50 is a CEP school district with free lunch program, all students who were enrolled this spring are eligible for pandemic EBT benefits to be distributed this month.
This includes households that do not qualify for SNAP otherwise. For information, visit dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/ and https://dss.sc.gov/media/2388/pandemic-ebt-news-release-final.pdf.