Republican women to meet Monday Associated Press Sep 15, 2022 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, featuring Christy Hall, state secretary of transportation, at noon Monday at Montague’s.The cost of the meeting is $15 and a plate lunch is included. Reservations are necessary.Contact Diane Gillespie at 864-341-7653. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Food Bank reactivates Mobile Food Pantry program Sep 8, 2022 Burton to speak at Abbeville Civic Center Sep 7, 2022 Lakelands Campaign Kick-Off Challenge winners Sep 7, 2022 I Am Lander 150: Leading educator drew inspiration from parents’ hard work Sep 7, 2022 Latest News +2 Greenwood girls golf finishes last in Greenwood Invitational +2 Weekend Ticket: 'Aristocats,' yoga, mimosas and more await your weekend +2 Contribution to help get books to area children Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll +8 Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers Most Popular Articles Articles$38M coming from state for Greenwood's Highway 246 expansionAbbeville County coroner: Man found dead in burning residenceDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentenceGreenwood man faces CSC chargeGrieving mom's cousin drives cross country to adopt son's dogFormer Laurens deputies face charges in inmate assaultGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaSecond arrest made in Lusk Drive slayingE.A. Sween is ready to move in; Greenwood County hands over keysSelf Regional, AAMC announce plans to affiliate State News GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks California launches website promoting abortion services Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player SC Democrats call on their party's US Senate nominee to quit