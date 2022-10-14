Abundant sunshine. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 4:30 am
Republican Women of Greenwood will meet at Montague’s noon Monday. Mayor Brandon Smith will be guest speaker.
Lunch is available at a cost of $15 and reservations are necessary by contacting Diane Gillespie at Diane@dianegillespie.com, or call 864-341-7653.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.