Republican Women of Greenwood to meet From staff reports Apr 15, 2022

Republican Women of Greenwood will meet noon Monday at Montagues in Uptown Greenwood. Speaker will be 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo. Lunch is $15 and reservations are required.To attend, call Diane Gillespie at 864-341-7653.