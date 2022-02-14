The Republican Women of Greenwood County will meet at noon Feb. 21, with guest speaker Dr. Anselmo Nunez. Nunez immigrated to the United States during the early days of the Castro regime.

He will discuss his family’s experience in Cuba.

The meeting will be at Montague’s Restaurant and the cost is $15.

Lunch reservations are necessary by contacting Virginia Boyd at 864-378-1014.

