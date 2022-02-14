Republican Women of Greenwood County to meet From staff reports Feb 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Republican Women of Greenwood County will meet at noon Feb. 21, with guest speaker Dr. Anselmo Nunez. Nunez immigrated to the United States during the early days of the Castro regime.He will discuss his family’s experience in Cuba.The meeting will be at Montague’s Restaurant and the cost is $15.Lunch reservations are necessary by contacting Virginia Boyd at 864-378-1014. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anselmo Nunez Experience Greenwood County Cost United States Speaker Virginia Boyd 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 Star Fort Chapter of MOAA receives national recognition Feb 8, 2022 MOAA hear about Korean War Honor Flight Feb 8, 2022 Countybank Foundation makes donation to YMCA Fitness Center Feb 8, 2022 Latest News +16 Olympics Live: American freestyle skier hurt, won't compete +6 Tunisian women's posts glamorize risky migrant crossings +2 Biathlete who collapsed at end of Olympic race heads home +5 What to know about Super Bowl 56, from Cooper Kupp to Eminem +15 Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics Most Popular Articles ArticlesReports of Biden’s taxpayer-funded crack pipes draw scrutinyGreenwood man dies after vehicle strikes treeCalhoun Falls split over new police chiefDHEC: Rabid horse potentially exposes 4 people in GreenwoodNinety Six woman faces grand larceny chargeReport: Police find drugs within reach of childDistrict 52 appoints Beth Taylor next superintendentReport: Man texted co-worker he had a gunWaterloo woman faces ice trafficking chargeCoaches: Transfer portal takes a toll on high school recruiting State News Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls Pence schedules yet another spring trip to South Carolina SC Senate approves medical marijuana bill, House up next Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here