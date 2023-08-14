Republican Party to meet Thursday From staff reports Aug 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gatewood Club. Guest speaker will be Julie Wilkie, Greenwood city manager. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Man wanted in woman's death in Donalds captured in Charleston Greenwood PD investigating Friday shooting Second arrest made in Gilliam Avenue shooting New variant causing increase in COVID cases in SC Gray Court men ID'd in fatal head-on wreck in Laurens County Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip People Helping People Lander University to host artist Gabrielle Torres HSOG Volunteer of Month for August