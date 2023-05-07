The Ninety Six school board election and bond referendum vote takes place Tuesday.
Following is information from the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office to help voters in the process:
Only voters who live within the Ninety Six School District boundaries are eligible to vote in the election. Residents who are unsure if they live within the boundaries can call the election office for information.
Photo ID law
Acceptable forms of photo ID are:
• South Carolina voter registration card with photo
• South Carolina driver’s license
• South Carolina ID Ccard issued by DMV
• Military ID issued by the federal government (includes VA Benefits card)
• Passport (either the book type or plastic card)
The only exception would be a voter who does not own a photo ID. The voter must present their paper voter registration card with no photo in order to vote a reasonable impediment ballot on paper at the polls.
Polling locations
The only polling locations that will be open are those involved in this election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can only vote in their assigned precinct (the name and location are printed on the voter registration card). Precinct information can be found at scvotes.org. or by calling the elections office.
Polling location relocations
The New Market 026 Precinct will be combined with, and voting at the Ninety Six 012 Precinct. The location is the Ninety Six Visitor’s Center at 97 Main St. E. This relocation is for this election only.
The Liberty 041 Precinct will be combined with, and voting at the Ninety Six 012 Precinct. The location is the Ninety Six Visitor’s Center at 97 Main St. E. This relocation is for this election only.
Only a small portion of voters will be affected by this move.
Voters with disabilities
Curbside voting will be offered at every polling location involved in this election. Notify a manager upon arrival if there is a curbside voter and present their ID to the manager.
What not to wear
Do not wear anything that endorses a candidate whose name appears on the ballot or the referendum question inside of a polling location. This includes T-shirts, pins, hats, etc. Anyone in violation of this rule will be asked to remove the item or vacate the premises. No political literature or political discussions are allowed inside a polling location. Anyone who does so will be asked to refrain or leave the polling location immediately.
Election results
Election results will be posted at greenwoodcounty-sc.gov.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration & Elections Office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 13 on the lower level. Normal office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the election for failsafe voting. For information, call the office at 864-942-8585.