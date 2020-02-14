Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce will host its sixth annual Greenwood Regional Management Conference on Thursday, with the theme of creating “The Greatest Workplace on Earth.” The conference is presented by Piedmont Technical College and Lonza.
“Five Generations At Work: Recruiting and Retaining Talent From Every Generation” will be the keynote topic presented by Rebecca Battle-Bryant, president and owner of Battle Plan Consulting LLC, a human resource and workforce development consulting firm specializing in human resource management and employee development solutions.
The conference is aimed at providing relevant information to employees to shield them from legal pitfalls and leadership shortcomings. The Conference will feature breakout sessions on timely, relevant and practical training in basic employment law, employee relations issues and critical leadership skills.
Additionally, the morning session will feature an employment law briefing by attorney D. Randle Moody II, principal of the Greenville office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Employment litigation and competition law are two of his specialty areas.
In the afternoon, attendees can choose to attend two of three workshop sessions. Presenters include Battle-Bryant, Debbie Walling with Lonza and Carrie Cavanaugh with Find Great People.
The conference has been designed by members of the Chamber’s Human Resources Roundtable to assist supervisors, managers and business owners of all sizes in navigating the ever-changing workplace landscape. The Roundtable strives to provide leadership to the community’s industry leaders through education, research and best practices.
The Greenwood Regional Management Conference will be at Piedmont Technical College's James C. Self Conference Center, with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. The program starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:45 p.m. The registration fee is $99 per person. To register, visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org or Eventbrite.com and search for Greenwood Regional Management Conference.
For information, call Fiely Novilla at 864-889-9313.