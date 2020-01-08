Adult and youth runners are urged to register now for “Run Your Ice Off,” the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s annual 5K and 8K races, set for Feb. 1.
In an effort to promote community wellness and health, the Chamber along with the presenting sponsor, Self Regional Healthcare, co-host this sporting event.
Online registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/SC/Greenwood/RYIO.
Early registration discount ends Jan. 17. Race-day registration will be available at the packet pick-up tent at the Fountain in Uptown Greenwood. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the 8K race begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:35 a.m.
Both race courses will start and finish at the fountain, and will include a portion of Main Street running south that connects with the converted railroad trail at Circular Street.
Both courses will have turn-arounds clearly marked.
Performance T-shirts are guaranteed to participants registered by Jan. 17. Early registration for both races is $30 now through Jan. 17. Price increases to $35 after that through day of race registration.
For employer groups with 10 or more participants, the Chamber is offering a discounted fee of $25 per runner.
For information, contact the Chamber at 864-889-9313 or email info@GreenwoodSCchamber.org.