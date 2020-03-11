The Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Family Event Center. Job seekers are encouraged to attend dressed for success and prepared for on-the-spot job interviews. Hosted by PTC and the Upper Savannah SC Works System, the event will feature more than 80 employers. A list of participating employers is available at ptc.edu/jobfair.
In preparation, Upper Savannah SC Works suggests seekers:
Review the list of employers in advance to determine their focus
Research companies they are interested in approaching
Update their resumes and bring plenty of copies to share
Dress professionally
For information, contact the Upper Savannah Council of Governments at 864-941-8050, 800-922-7729 or work@uppersavannah.com.