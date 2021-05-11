Volunteers make up more than 90% of those who staff programs and provide services to fulfill the Red Cross mission. This past year has seen a significant drop in the number of volunteers assisting the organization.
Lisa M. Colby, executive director of the Upstate Red Cross Chapter, which includes Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick counties, said, “We lost many volunteers this past year simply because we haven’t been able to offer the in-person experience so many of us need. Others haven’t adapted well to the increased use of technology.”
Volunteers are needed to partner with Red Cross staff in responding to local disasters, supporting community blood drives, giving time from home, and more. Information about volunteer opportunities is available online at redcross.org/volunteer.
Colby encouraged those who are interested in becoming Red Cross volunteers to join existing volunteers and staff in providing help to community residents in their time of need.