In accordance with state law, Greenwood County election officials will have a public test of ballot scanners at 10 a.m. Monday at Suite 113 in Park Plaza in advance of the special election for Greenwood County Council District 5 on Dec. 28.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Greenwood men face drug charges
- Report: Police find pills, marijuana following chase
- Chris Trainor: That one was for the TBS kids
- Report: Man lied to teen girl about his age
- Driver dies in crash near Due West
- Calhoun Falls gets new mayor
- Two Greenwood men face drug charges
- Abbeville's Prysmian to expand
- Ware Shoals man faces drug charges
- Early morning fire destroys Greenwood County house