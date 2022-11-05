GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATIVE SPECIAL CALLED BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Consider resolution number 22-016 authorizing Christmas gifts for city employees.
TUESDAY
UPPER SAVANNAH WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Call in info available at 864-941-8050
AGENDA: Executive session — contractual matters.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Consideration of purchase requisition for replacement make-up air handlers at the Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant sludge press building.
UPPER SAVANNAH WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Call in info available at 864-941-8050
AGENDA: Executive session — contractual matters.
THURSDAY
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED EXECUTIVE SESSION
WHEN: 5 p.m.
WHERE: Administration Center, 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: Call to order. Invocation. Pledge of allegiance. Roll call. Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to discuss Economic Development Initiatives.