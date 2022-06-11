MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; approval of agenda; public forum; information items: district updates (Steve Glenn), student recognitions; financial update (Rodney Smith); executive session: personnel matters recommendations, vacancies and resignations; action items: 2022-2023 budget approval, approval of Emerald High School project, approval of Greenwood 50 Procurement Code and Exemptions, Student Rights and Responsibilities, policy JFAB and AR JFAB-R, personnel recommendations and vacancies.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: County Administration Building, 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Approve minutes for May 9, May 16 and June 1 meetings. Reports from County Council members. Public hearings: Ordinance No. 03-22, providing for the recovery of costs by service charges from users of fire protection and emergency services; Ordinance No. 04-22, to provide appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, for educational and school purposes in School District 1 of Saluda County, to provide for levy of taxes and the taxable property in School District 1, and to provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues coming into the school district during the fiscal year; Ordinance No. 05-22, to establish operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Saluda County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable property in Saluda County for all county purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds, to provide for other county purposes, to provide appropriations for the fiscal year commencing July 1, and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to county government; and Ordinance no. 06-22, permitting Saluda County to enter into a lease agreement with Southeast Aviation LLC. Presentation: Animal Control Ann Watkins. Old business: Third reading of Ordinance No. 03-22; third reading of Ordinance No. 06-22; second reading of Ordinance No. 07-22, to call a public referendum in Saluda County to determine whether qualified electors wish to keep the present council form of government or adopt the council-administrator form of government; second reading of Ordinance No. 08-22, approving sale property at the southeast intersection of Highway 378 and North Bouknight Ferry Road In Saluda County to Farmer & Associates, LLC. New business: Grievance Committee reappointments. Executive session.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Presentation — E911 presentation to Sharmel Miller and Ashley Giles for their completion of the APCO Registred Public Safety course. Unfinished business: 1. Third reading of ordinance 2022-04 to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Abbeville for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the county governing body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to county government. New business: a. First reading — 1. Ordinance 2022-06 to amend the county road system, ordinance 2000-5, index of roads maintained by Abbeville County, South Carolina, by deletion and removal from the county road system a portion of Country Lane. Resolutions — 1. Resolution 2022-20 accepting and adopting the classification and compensation plan as prepared by Management Advisory Group International, Inc. 2. Resolution 2022-21 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual relationship with Consor Engineers LLC of Greer, SC for engineering services for various roadway improvements not to exceed $33,937. County director’s report. Committee reports: A. Finance committee B. Personnel and administration C. Public works D. Intergovernmental relations E. Planning and industrial development F. Education, recreation, health and welfare G. Public safety. Council members report/comments. Public comment. Executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda; approval of minutes for May 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. and May 10, 2022 6 p.m.; public participation; monthly financial review; third reading of the 2022-2023 budget; board comments; superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests, nurse consultant, second reading: policy GBEBB staff conduct with students and policy GBEB staff conduct; personnel supplementary contracts; non-certified teacher provision (information only); new hires; personnel update; executive session: discussion of negotiations incident to proposed purchase of property; action as necessary for items in executive session.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Legislation — A. Ordinances, two — 1. Ordinance 2022-06-14-01, second reading/adoption FY 22/23 general fund operating budget, appendix A. schedules of revenue and expenditures and the capital projects budget. 2. Ordinance 2022-06-14-02, second reading/adoption, amendment to section 1203.10, residential dwelling units in the CB central business district, town zoning ordinance. Reports. Old business — A. MASC annual meeting information. New business. Mayor’s comments: Veteran’s memorial park kickoff event — May 21, McCormick County 250 Committee Meeting — May 23, Hickory Knob (will take part in the America 250 Foundation to throw the biggest, most inclusive commemoration in our nation’s history. McCormick Elementary School’s career day — May 25. Juneteenth Celebration — Mims Foundation Parade, June 18.
WEDNESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business — A. SCDOT Railroad Ave — SR 119 project approval B. Update status of Washington School Road program. C. McCormick/SLV program update D. Rough Lane ownership confirmation, update. New business — A. American Rescue Plan Act — spending update B. FY 21-22 budget projection.
