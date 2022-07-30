MONDAY
McCormick County
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Request of The Hardy Foundation regarding its property known as the “former McCormick High School Property” located at 806 Carolina St. The public is invited to attend this meeting.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business — Comprehensive plan. New business — 1. Text amendment, zoning officer Avery Gambrell is requesting a text amendment to the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance section 2.1.2-1 permitted uses by zoning district. Request to change: “All other retail sales and service” from not permitted to “permitted in Forest Ag.” Land use matrix table 2.1.2-1 2. Planning commission vacancies. Reports: 1. County council report 2. Economic development report. Next meeting Sept. 1, 2022 at the County Administration Center.
FRIDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
WORK SESSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: County council will conduct a work session to discuss address changes.
AUG. 8
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Presentation — Swearing in of code enforcement officers. Unfinished business — 1. Third reading of ordinance 2022-06 to amend the county road system, ordinance 2000-5, index of roads maintained by Abbeville County, South Carolina, by deletion and removal from the county road system a portion of Country Lane. New business — A) First readings — 1) Ordinance 2022-07 to approve an option to purchase and/or a contract for the sale of 119 +/- acres located off SC 72 in Calhoun Falls in Abbeville County, and to authorize the county director to execute such option, contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents as necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto. B) Resolutions — 1) Resolution 2022-27 authorizing the expenditure of funds to purchase two KME Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries for $975,400. 2) Resolution authorizing the county director to enter into a contract with Cott Systems, Inc. for the land records management system software; maintenance and support services agreement for Sept. 1, 2022 through Sept. 1, 2027 at a cost not to exceed $51,450. Committee reports: A) Finance committee B) Personnel and administration C) Public works D) Intergovernmental relations 1. 250 Committee 2. Board of code appeals E) Planning and industrial development F) Education, recreation, health and welfare G) Public safety. Council members reports/comments. Public comments. Executive session. Action on executive session items.