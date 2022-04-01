MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business — 1. Adoption of procedures for delegation presentations. Appointments to boards and commissions — 1. Piedmont Technical College Board, Peter J. Manning 2. First Steps Board, Cathy Miller.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentation of recognition for the late Steven J. Brown by Jeff Field — Executive director of Laurens County Water and Sewer, and Ted Davenport — Chairman of the board of commissioners. Presentation by the South Carolina Association of Counties of the 2021 outstanding safety achievement award to the Greenwood County Sheriff and county council — Robert Benfield, director of risk management services. Report on use of ARPA funds for hiring in EMS — Steffanie Dorn, County treasurer and Derek Oliver, EMS director. Update on investments — John Wiseman, Greenwood Capital. Old business: A. Third readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-06 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 8.1 acres owned by Howard Cobb et al located at 1222 Montague Ave. Extension, Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from C-2 and R-1, Phil Lindler, planning director. 2. Ordinance 2022-07 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 10 aces owned by Ware Shoals Machine Properties, LLC located at 5712 Highway 25 N., Hodges, South Carolina, which changes zoning classifications from RD to I-1, Phil Lindler, planning director. Public hearing: Second reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-08 to establish the hours of operation of Greenwood County’s Parks, Carson Penney, county attorney. New business: A. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Folly Bend — James Farley, District Six. B. Consideration of the appointment to the board of assessment appeals, Lynn Hammett, county assessor. C. Resolution 2022-09 designating April 2022 as fair housing month, County Council Chairman Chuck Moates. D. Resolution 2022-10 to consider the FY22 budget amendement for the purchase of a whole body security scanning system for the detention center, Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. E. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-09 to amend Greenwood County Ordinance 2022-01 in order to maintain contiguous districts, Carson Penney, county attorney.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business: Zoning ordinance, comprehensive plan. New business: Anthony Hayes, Real Estate Solutions of Greenwood, land use change for parcel # 126-09-02-036 from forest ag to industrial. Mark Warner, county economic development, land use change for parcel # 126-09-02-038 from forest ag to industrial. Reports: County council report, economic development report. Next meeting — May 5, 2022 at the county administration center.