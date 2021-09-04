TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., Room 104
AGENDA: Read/approve minutes. Presentation for retiring managers at precincts 019, 031, 042 and 049. Certification of candidates for the Town of Ninety Six municipal election. Consider amending election equipment and management Policy. Consider cellphone use policy. Consider poll worker guidelines and payroll processing. Consider amending equipment pickup and return policy. Consider amending voter registration drives and voter registration information policy. Consider amending nonpartisan candidate filing policy. Consider amending grooming policy. Update mandatory retention schedule. Consider 2022 filing dates. Update on Precinct 048. Discuss SEC-mandated annual training. Discuss recent annexations. Discuss voters marked I-C and consider revising policy. Discuss special election for County Council District 5.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Election of county council vice chairman. Public comment. Old business, public hearings: 1. Ordinance 2021-20 to approve the request by Lost Lure Special Tax District to dissolve. 2. Ordinance 2021-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 28.1 acres, owned by Beattie Development located at 421 Sagewood Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6835-749-806) changes zoning classifications from R-1 (single family residential) to R-2 (single family residential). New business: A. Proclamation recognizing September 2021 as Recovery Month at Leath Correctional Institution. B. Consideration of appointment of new commissioners to the Raintree Special Tax District. C. Discussion regarding vacancies on the Accommodation Tax Commission. D. Resolution 2021-23 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and one or more companies identified collectively for the time being as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the County shall, amongst other things, covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities to be located in the County; (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and all such property; and (3) other matters relating thereto. E. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2021-22 to amend the Wingert Road/Milford Springs Road PDD being Ordinance 01-95, as and if amended, to allow for a pull-a-part as an allowed use. 2. Ordinance 2021-23 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land totaling approximately 10 acres, owned by Eaton Corporation located at 5502 Hwy 25 N, in Hodges, South Carolina (GPIN #6930-118-548) which changes zoning classifications from RDD (Rural Development District) to I-1 (Light Industrial). 3. Ordinance 2021-24 regarding the election of the Greenwood County Council Chairperson and Vice Chairperson. 4. Ordinance 2021-25 removing the moratorium on the permitting of residential structures below 750 square feet, imposed by Greenwood County Ordinance 2018-19, and providing permitting guidelines for residential structures costing in excess of $1,000 regardless of square footage, and other matters relating thereto. 5. Ordinance 2021-26 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and one or more companies identified collectively for the time being as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the county shall covenant (a) to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities in the County (the “new project”) and (b) to provide certain special source revenue credits in connection with certain existing property located in the County (the “existing project” and, together with the new project, the “project”) (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the company and the project; and (3) other matters relating thereto. 6. Ordinance 2021-27 (1) amending the Master Agreement governing the Greenwood-Newberry Industrial Park dated December 31, 2012 between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Newberry County, South Carolina so as to enlarge the boundaries of the park to include certain property now or hereafter to be owned and/or operated by one or more companies identified collectively for the time being as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors; and (2) authorizing other matters related thereto.