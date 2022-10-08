MONDAY
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Ordinance 22-07: An Ordinance Increasing the Annual Salary of McCormick County Council Members. Council to consider 1st Reading; Council to discuss concerns regarding McBurney Chamberlain Road; Executive session to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal advice concerning county road maintenance.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St.
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes for Sept. 6, 12, 13 and 20; Committee Reports from County Council Members; Public presentation: Jim Bowie – Guppie Lane Property Development, Miriam Atria, President/CEO Capital City/Lake Murray Country RTB; new business: Cherokee Resolution, Consideration to award the Bid for Painting the Airport Buildings, Consideration to award the request for quote for Fire Service Billing, Request to purchase two brush trucks for Fire Departments using ARPA funds, Request to add an additional School Resource Officer Position, Consideration to award the Bid for Library Renovation; Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss a personnel matter in the Recreation Department, contracts, capital projects and for the purpose of receiving legal advice. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on Recreation Department personnel.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 West Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance (2022-09) to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 9.6 +/- acres located off of Industrial Park Road in Abbeville County (portion of Abbeville Parcel #121-00-00-008) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto.; Ordinance (2022-10) to establish guidelines for the Abbeville County Board of Assessment Appeals and other matters related thereto.; Ordinance (2022-11) to amend the county road system, Ordinance 2000-5; Index of Roads Maintained by Abbeville County, South Carolina, by deletion and removal of Clinkscales Road from the county road system.; Ordinance (2022-12) to amend the Code of Ordinances of Abbeville County so as to adjust the compensation of Council Members, Chairman, and Vice Chairman.; call to order; invocation; pledge if allegiance; statement of adherence to FOIA; approval of minutes; Unfinished business: Third reading of Ordinance (2022-08) to approve a contract for the transfer of approximately 0.42 +/- acres located at 588 Corbin Road in Abbeville County (Abbeville Parcel #003-00-00-147) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such agreement, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; to repeal Ordinance 2020-14; and other matters related thereto.; Second reading of Ordinance (2022-09) to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 9.6 +/- acres located off of Industrial Park Road in Abbeville County (portion of Abbeville Parcel #121-00-00-008) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto.; Second reading of Ordinance (2022-10) to establish guidelines for the Abbeville County Board of Assessment Appeals and other matters related thereto.; Second reading of Ordinance (2022-11) to amend the county road system, Ordinance 2000-5; Index of Roads Maintained by Abbeville County, South Carolina, by deletion and removal of Clinkscales Road from the county road system.; Second reading of Ordinance (2022-12) to amend the Code of Ordinances of Abbeville County so as to adjust the compensation of Council Members, Chairman, and Vice Chairman.; First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11. Ordinance (2022-13) to amend the text of specific sections of the Zoning Ordinance #07-22 of Abbeville County, adopted February 11, 2008.; Resolutions: Resolution (2022-33) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual agreement with LaBella Engineering for professional services related to the expansion of the Abbeville County Landfill not to exceed $82,000.00 and to repeal Resolution 2022-05. Resolution (2022-34) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Lowcountry Billing Services for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) billing. Resolution (2022-35) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Herron Trucking of Iva, South Carolina for hauling of stone products to be used by Abbeville County Public Works Department for FY 2022-2023. Resolution (2022-36) to authorize the expenditure of accommodation tax monies as recommended by the Accommodations Tax Committee. Resolution (2022-37) authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with the South Carolina Department of Administration/Federal Surplus Program for the purchase of one (1) used police vehicle not to exceed $22,000.00. Proclamation recognizing the Sharon United Methodist Church in Abbeville, South Carolina, for their endurance and service to the Abbeville Community by spreading the good news of the gospel for more than two hundred (200) years.; County directors report; committee reports; council members report/comments; public comments (sign in sheet only); executive session; action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 121 s. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Employee Recognition: Heart of the Wildcat — Elementary, Middle, and High Principals, SCREADY & SCPASS — Grades 4 & 5; board comments; public comments; Superintendent’s Report: Parenting Report, Professional Leave Requests/Fundraiser Requests, Overnight Field Trip Request for EMS Beta Club- David Schoolfield, Overnight Field Trip Request for NSHS Agriculture- Darin Rice, SRO Monthly Report- Lt. Mac Boudreau, NSHS Sprinkler System Quotes- BJ Wertz, Athletic Director; Policies: Policy BEDH Public Participation- Second Reading; BEDH-R Administrative Rule; BEDH Exhibit; Policy IMDA Patriotic Exercises- First Reading; Policy IMDB Flag/Motto Displays First Reading; Policy IHAC Social Studies Education- First Reading; Policy AC Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity- First Reading; Finance: Monthly financial report; instruction: State testing data presentation 2022; personnel: S.C. State Board Suspension Update; Approval of New Hire; Hiring Update.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St.
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens/submitted requests: Paul Williams, Emerald Sanitation; Presentations: Marcy Loucks, McKinley, Cooper & Co. LLC, town’s FY 21/22 audit; Jeff Shacker, field services representative, Municipal Association of South Carolina; Regular town council business items – September minutes, bill, financial statement (subject to auditor’s adjustments for FY 21/22; legislation for consideration – Ordinance: O-2022-09-13-01 – Second Reading/Adoption – Ordinance to Rezone 23.60 acres owned by Mat Hardy, The Hardy Foundation; resolution: R-2022-10-11-01 – Resolution to Transfer All Trash Collection Services to Emerald Sanitation; resolution R-2022-10-11-02 – Resolution Pledging to Promote Civility in the Town of McCormick; proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month; proclamation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; reports — police, fire, clerk/treasurer & deputy clerk/treasurer; new business: motion to approve the FY 21/22 audit report as presented by auditor; executive session: discussion of compensation town regulated employees; mayors comments: Halloween – October 31 – Town suggests Face Coverings, Social Distancing, and Small Groups — if — Trick or Treating and staying within neighborhood; Regional Advocacy Meeting – MASC – October 5; Tentative – November 3; 6 pm; TFC; Joint Meeting – Agencies/Organizations; Chamber Ribbon Cuttings: Mojito’s – October 12; 3 pm, Paul Dennis Center – October 12; 4:30 pm.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes: September 28, 2022 – Regular Meeting Minutes; Business: Compensation – Turner Branch Rights of Way; service reports; other business: Mathews Mill Village advertisement of bid; Executive Session to discuss the following: A. S.C. Code Ann., 30-4-70(a)(1)(2) Receipt of Legal Advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners will return to Open Session and may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Bid opening: G-1-2022-Gas meters, G-2-2022-Gas ERT modules, G-3-2022-Class three service truck; approval of minutes: Sept. 29, 2022; department reports; business: consideration of right-of-way maintenance agreement extension, consideration of lawn care agreement extension; other business.