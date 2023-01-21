MONDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library
AGENDA: Standing ovation: school board recognition, district spelling bee winner – Alexandra Collins, Jr. Beta Club, “Extra Miler.” Action items: Personnel: recommendation Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. Resignation: Principal Morrison. Recommendation: Interim Principal. Overnight field trip – region band. School calendar recommendation – move two in-service days from EOY to BOY. Finance: ESSERs funds update, district financial review report. Executive session: evaluation of superintendent. Action if needed on matters discussed in executive session.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal building, 520 Monument St.
AGENDA: Approve Minutes of City Council Regular Business Meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022. Accept as Information Reports of the City Manager for the period ending, December 31, 2022, and the Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) Consolidated Reports for Period Ending November 30, 2022. Public hearings. Consider Ordinance No 23-001 Amending Section 34-9 (3) & (4) Fee Schedule and Procedure for Billing of Chapter 34, Solid Waste, the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood). (2nd reading) Consider first reading Ordinance No. 23-002 Amending Ordinance 17-014, Adopting Certain International Codes. Consider first reading Ordinance No. 23-003 Amending Ordinance No. 18-011 by Amending City Code Section 20-1, International Fire Code. Consider first reading Ordinance No. 23-004 Amending the International Property Maintenance Codes. Consider first reading Ordinance No. 23-005 Repealing Ordinance 22-006 Promoting Development and Annexation within the Corporate Limits of the City of Greenwood, South Carolina, through the Payment of Sewer Reimbursements; and Other Matters Related Thereto. Consider first reading Ordinance No. 23-006 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning 0.19 +/- Acres of Land, Located at and around 1076 Phoenix Street, from IP (Institutional Professional) to R7 (High Density Residential). Consider Appointment to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee. Consider Appointment to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Consider Appointment to the Joint City/County Planning Commission. Consider Donation of Fire Department Skid Unit to Ware Shoals Volunteer Fire Department. Consider Executive Session to Receive Legal Advice from City Attorney Regarding Post-Employment Benefits. Upon returning from open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session. City manager comments. City Council comments.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Executive session at 5:30 p.m. (personnel contracts-specifically recommendations/resignations, receipt of legal advice for pending claim and construction contracts). Regular open session at 6 p.m. Approval of minutes for November 15, 2022 regular board meeting. Goldstar highlights. School board recognitions, governor’s proclamation, signing of board ethical principles, SCSBA group photo, SCSBA recognition. Discussion information items: Update from Cely Construction, update from LS3P and Thompson Turner Construction, $7 million tax-exempt acquisitions, use and security agreement proposal, zoning committee proposal, CIP, maintenance update, financial update – Manley Garvin 2021-2022 audit, student services/federal programs update. Discussion action items: 2nd reading 2023-23 year-round modified school calendar, personnel recommendations, $7 million tax-exempt acquisitions, use and security agreement proposal, zoning committee proposal. Request for information.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Welcome visitors: report from Greenwood Capital. Approval of minutes for Jan. 11, 2023 – regular meeting minutes. Business: low-pressure pump recommendation, Booker T. Washington CDBG application. Finance reports: December financial reports. Other business: General Manager performance evaluation. Executive session to discuss the following: S.C. Code Ann., 30-4-70(a)(1)(2) Personnel Matter and Receipt of Legal Advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners will return to Open Session and may act on matters discussed in Executive Session.