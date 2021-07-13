TODAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: New business — 1. Consideration to offer the position of recreation director to Thomas Wayne Evans.
