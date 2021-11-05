MONDAY
Ware Shoals
Police Committee
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report
DUE WEST REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Election of new mayor pro tem. Old business: 1. Credit card processing. New business: 1. Approval of the 2021 town Christmas bonuses. Announcements: 1. MASC’s on-demand online courses consist of six sessions. For more information and to gain access to the free training sessions, visit www.masc.sc (Keywords planning training) 2. Civic events meeting on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in council chambers 3. Town offices will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 and 26. 4. Fall yard waste pickup begins on Nov. 15 and ends at noon on Nov. 18 5. Special election will be held on Nov. 23 for one vacated council seat. 6. Regular 2022 council meting schedule and state holiday schedule for 2022. 7. Town of Due West’s annual Christmas party will be held in the founder’s room in Erskine College’s dining room. More details to follow.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public hearing — 1. Public hearing on ordinance number 09-21 “Authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax agreement by and between Saluda County, South Carolina and Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc., PGF Real Estate I, Inc. and PGF Real Estate II, Inc. (Project Maple Leaf) to provide for payment of a fee-in-lieu of taxes; authorizing the inclusion of PGF Real Estate II, Inc. project site in a multi-county business park; authorizing certain special source revenue credits; and other related matters.” 2. Public hearing on ordinance number 10-21 “An ordinance approving transfer of real property located at 101 Civic St., Saluda to the YMCA.” 3. Public hearing on ordinance number 11-21 “An ordinance providing for the naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” 4. Public hearing on ordinance number 12-21 “An ordinance to repeal ordinance number 11-91, naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” Old business: 1. Third reading on ordinance number 09-21, “Authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax agreement by and between Saluda County, South Carolina and Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc., PGF Real Estate I, Inc. and PGF Real Estate II, Inc. (Project Maple Leaf) to provide for payment of a fee-in-lieu of taxes; authorizing the inclusion of PGF Real Estate II, Inc. project site in a multi-county business park; authorizing certain special source revenue credits; and other related matters.” 2. Second reading on ordinance number 10-21 “An ordinance approving transfer of real property located at 101 Civic St., Saluda to the YMCA.” 3. Second reading on ordinance number 11-21 “An ordinance providing for the naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” 4. Second reading on ordinance number 12-21 “An ordinance to repeal ordinance number 11-91, naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” 5. Second reading on ordinance number 13-21 “An ordinance to adopt a false fire alarm ordinance for the county of Saluda. This ordinance is to encourage business and homeowners to maintain alarm systems properly.” New business: 1. First reading on ordinance number 14-21 “An ordinance to lease T-hangars owned by Saluda County, South Carolina located at the Saluda County Airport.” 2. First reading on ordinance number 15-21 “An ordinance to repeal ordinance numbers 06-14, 03-17, 15-17 and 11-18 leasing T-hangars owned by Saluda County located at the Saluda County Airport.” 3. First reading on ordinance number 16-21 “An ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of an amendment to a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement between Saluda County, South Carolina and a company known to the county as Project Thunder to provide for an extension of the investment period and inclusion of additional real property for the project; approval of additional sponsor affiliates to the fee agreement; inclusion of additional project property in a multi-county business or industrial park; and other related matters.” 4. Resolution authorizing the assignemtn by ROYA Foods, Inc. (F/K/A Sunny Z Foods, Inc.) of a 2013 fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement by and between ROYA Foods, Inc. and Saluda County, South Carolina, to Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc.; and other related matters. 5. Presentation of audited financial statements for fiscal year 202-2021 — David Enzastiga CPA, Rish & Enzastiga Firm. 6. Sheriff John Price to present request for salary increase. 7. Sheriff John Price to present request to discuss salary ranges in the sheriff’s department. Executive session: To discuss the purchase of property for the library and COVID-19 hazard pay for county employees. Possible action may come out of executive session on the approval of contract to purchase property and the expenditure of ARP funds.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:45 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Introduction of new board member/board oath of office, discuss capital improvement plan projects
GREENWOOD SCHOOL
DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Public Participation; Heart of the Wildcat Recognition (Maintenance, Certified and Classified Employees of the Month); Instruction: Mr. Paul Spadaro (Cognia Accreditation); Finance: Mr. Andrew Macke (District Recognition, Monthly Financial Review); Board Comments; Superintendent Report: Parenting Report, Approved Fundraisers / One Day Field Trips / Professional Meeting Requests, School Resource Officer Monthly Report — Lt. Mac Boudreau, Common Communication App for Extracurricular Activities, Old High School Project, Policies: First Reading (IHAC — Social Studies, JBAB — Student Gender and Orientation); Personnel: Ms. Cathy Anderson (Personnel Updates); Executive Session Personnel Matter: Discussion of Future Appointment of the Superintendent; Action as necessary for items in Executive Session
MCCORMICK
REGULAR TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens — A. Shaaron Kohl, visitor’s council, proposed project to put public restrooms downtown. Guest — Jeff Shacker, field services representative, Municipal Association of South Carolina, address mayor and council, American Rescue Plan funding. Legislation for consideration: A. Ordinances, three — 1. Ordinance 2021-10-12-01 — incentive allocation to the McCormick CPW as economic development per ARP U.S. Treasury guidelines, second reading/adoption. 2. Ordinance 2021-11-09-01, fiscal year 21/22 budget amendment, installation of security system for town hall, introduction/first reading. 3. Ordinance 2021-11-09-02, adopted revised business license, Act 176, business license standardization, introduction/first reading. New business: A. Review and approval of 2022 town council meeting dates/holidays to be observed B. Review and approval fiscal year 22/23 budget schedule for general fund operating budget. C. For information — draft employee handbook for 2022; will move to legislation in December for adoption by resolution. D. For information — draft strategic plan, town of McCormick 2022. Mayor’s comments: Veterans Day to be observed Nov. 11. Thanksgiving holidays: Thursday/Friday, Nov. 25 and 26.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Recommendation to award hay farming services. Executive session to discuss the following: Discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body and receipt of legal advice. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to act on matters discussed in executive session.
WARE SHOALS FIRE COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report