TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
NINTH GRADE ACADEMY
COMMITTEE
TIME: 8 a.m.
LOCATION: Dorman Freshman Campus, 1225 Cavalier Way, Roebuck.
AGENDA: The Ninth Grade Academy Committee will tour the Dorman Freshman (ninth grade) Campus.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:45 p.m. executive session/6 p.m. open session
LOCATION: School district board room
AGENDA: Executive session, public input, approval of minutes for Sept. 28 regular board meeting, discuss information items (CIP, 45th Day Student Enrollment, November Board Meeting Date Change (November 16, 2021), Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Technology Update), discussion action items (policy JFABC transfer students second reading, personnel), request for information.