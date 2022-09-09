MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., room 207
AGENDA: Executive session. New business — 1. Consider acceptance of the 2021 audit as presented by Manley Garvin, LLC. 2. Consider ordinance number 22-020 amending ordinance number 03-010, zoning ordinance, chapter 3, zoning district regulations, article 2, residential district regulations, section 3.2.12, MPR — Master Planned Residential zoning district, first reading.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: District office, 1855 Calhoun Road
AGENDA: Student rights and responsibilities, board policy.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public presentations — Jim Bowie, Guppie Lane property development; Shaon Metts, name change for Old Charleston Road; Steven W. Gresson, name change for Old Charleston Road. Old business: 1. Recall from the table consideration to award bid to construct a new fire station at the Old Town site. New business: 1. SC250 resolution 2. Consideration of county and Saluda School District One millage for FY 2022-2023 3. Request to apply for the US Deputy Sheriff’s Association cash grant 4. Consideration to issue a request for proposal for an animal shelter 5. Board and committee appointments — building and mobile homes appeals board appointment, Robert N. Coleman. Executive session.
TUESDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson board room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; president’s report; committee reports: academic affairs, enrollment and access management/retention, finance, facilities and audit/governmental and strategic initiatives, institutional advancement, student affairs/intercollegiate athletics, policy (action items: social media, use of the university seal, sexual harassment and sexual violence revised policy); other business/announcements/reports: faculty senate, staff senate; executive session: discussion of employment, compensation, promotion, discipline or release of an employee, a student or person regulated by Lander University.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, 121 South Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda; approval of minutes: Aug. 9, 2022 and Aug. 29, 2022 board work session; employee recognition: heart of the wildcat – primary, elementary, high and middle principals; board comments; public comments; superintendent’s report: parenting report, professional leave requests/fundraiser requests, overnight field trip request, discussion of non-resident student administrative rule, SRO monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, policy BEDH public participation – Cathy Anderson; finance: monthly financial report, update of status of capital projects, bond resolution; personnel hiring update; executive session (discussion concerning the placement of security devices within the district’s schools); open session; action from executive session if needed.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 West Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Public hearing — zoning change request, Mat Hardy, The Hardy Foundation, 801 Carolina St. Regular town council business items: A. Minutes B. Bills C. Financial statement. Legislation for consideration: A. Ordinances, O-2022-09-13-01, ordinance to rezone 23.6 acres owned by Mat Hardy, The Hardy Foundation, introduction/first reading. Reports: Police, fire, clerk/treasure. New business: A. Review and discussion of opening of the FY 22/23 business incentive grant program — grant period: October-December B. Review and discussion of opening of the FY 22/23 American Rescue Funds Grant Program, grant period October-December C. Request to pay FY 2022/23 inter-agency funding in September — accommodations tax revenue, tourism related and non-tourism agencies. Executive session.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Impact fee proposed payment plan B. Lawn maintenance extension C. Transfer of funds. Executive session to discuss the following -receipt of legal advice.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 West Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Department reports. Business: A. Ratification of approval to order powder activated carbon B. Consideration of CINTAS uniform agreement extension C. Consideration of payment card industry data security standards policy.