Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
TIME: 4 p.m. executive session, 5:30 p.m. regular public meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentations: Recognition of Women’s History Month, Belinda Adams. Presentation of the “Can of Corn” which represents the annual Greenwood Countywide Food Drive benefiting local nonprofits. Old business: A. Third reading — 1. ordinance 2023-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 3.61 acres owned by Greenwood County at 5624 Highway 25 N in Greenwood, S.C. changes from RDD to I-1. New business: A. Proclamation recognizing AmeriCorps Week of March 12-18, 2023 in Greenwood County. B. Consideration of the Amendment Agreements between the Humane Society of Greenwood and Greenwood County. C. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Canterbury — Lisa Emily. D. Consideration of approval of a variance of the Procurement Policy for the purchase of plumbing and lighting fixture for Greenwood County Detention Center. E. Consideration of firefighter compensation restructuring.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Action items — A. Receive comments from the public concerning the proposed septic tank waste charges, effective April 1, 2023, as published in the Index-Journal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. B. Receive comments from the public concerning the adoption of a resolution to amend Greenwood Metropolitan District’s Rules and Regulations governing sewer use, industrial pre-treatment requirements and enforcement responses.