LOCATION: Saluda County administration building, 400 West Highland St.
AGENDA: Executive Session (Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to receive legal advice.)
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: 5:15 p.m. — Executive Session (Closed session in the Board Room to discuss Personnel Contracts-specifically Recommendations/Resignations: Discussion of Superintendent’s Evaluation Format and Discussion of Matters Otherwise Subject to the Attorney-Client Privilege); 5:45 p.m. — Public Notice Budget Hearing (Open Session); Regular Open Session begins at 6:00 p.m.; Action as Necessary or Appropriate Based on Matters Discussed during Executive Session; Welcome/Moment of Silence/Pledge of Allegiance; Approve Agenda; Gold Star Highlights; Public Input; Consent Action Item (Approval of minutes for May 24, 2022 Regular Board Meeting and May 31, 2022 Special Called Meeting); Discussion Information Items: Superintendent’s Report (Year-End Review, Superintendent’s Evaluation Format, CIP, Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Technology Update, Food Nutrition Update); Discussion Action Items (2022-2023 Budget 2nd Reading, Policy EBCB (Safety Plans and Drills) 2nd Reading, Policy BD (Organization of the School Board) 2nd Reading, Approval of Textbook Adoption, To retain Olgetree Deakins for the specific purpose of representation regarding an employment matter, To vote on Recommendations/Resignations); Request for Information