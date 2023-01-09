TODAY
WARE SHOALS PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 8 Mill St.
AGENDA: Call to Order. Fire: monthly report; year-end report; annual 1% budget. Code enforcement report. Police: monthly report; discuss county coverage of the town with Greenwood County representatives; exit review process; review procedures for unplanned leave; camera install update; discuss homeless situation in town; adjournment.
WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES AND
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 8 Mill St.
AGENDA: Call to order. Roll call. Discuss scope of committee and goals. Discuss status of Katheryn Hall project. Discuss, plan and develop RFQ for Town Hall HVAC. Discuss individuals for appointment of Greenwood County Joint Planning Commission. Discuss local business videography in collaboration with Ware Shoals High School. Adjournment.
WARE SHOALS Youth and
Community Events Committee
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 8 Mill St.
AGENDA: Call to order. Youth center: Councilwoman Jackson will update committee on progress being made. Discuss any updates from Briar Hollow park location. Discuss amphitheater rental charges. Discuss and approve merge with Catfish Committee to sell alcohol at Catfish Feastival 2023. Adjournment.
TOWN OF DUE WEST COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Regular town council business items. Reports. Announcements: 1. Town offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 2. Town offices will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Feb. 20.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Election of vice chairman. Committee reports from county council members. Public hearing: Town and county relations — Mayor Miliken Matthews. New business: 1. First reading on ordinance number 01-23, an ordinance approving sale of real property located at 117 &119 North Main St. in Saluda County, South Carolina to “C.F. Tatham, Jr.” 2. Resolution appointing a member to the Tri-County Solid Waste Board 3. County council committee appointments for 2023-2024 4. Consideration to approve and sign agreement with Safebuilt Carolina’s, LLC for continuing to provide building code services for Saluda County 5. Consideration of approving engagement letters with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. and First-Tryon Advisors for the detention center project 6. Request to transfer funds from contingency for increase in insurance premiums 7. Request to transfer funds from contingency for administrative salaries approved in prior council meeting. Executive session, action may come from executive session regarding a contract.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 West Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Election of officers. New business: First readings — 1. Ordinance 2023-01 providing for the issuance and sale of bonds solid waste collection and disposal system of Abbeville County, South Carolina; and other matters relating thereto. 2. ordinance 2023-02 providing for the issuance and sale of solid waste recycling and disposal system revenue bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina in the aggregate principal amount of not exceeding $2,100,000; and other matters relating thereto. B. Resolutions: 1. Resolution 2023-01 authorizing the county director to enter into a contract with McCormick County Senior Center and McCormick Area Transit to serve as Abbeville County’s public transportation provider. County director’s report. Council members reports. Public comments. Executive session. Action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Board appreciation reception; student leg invocation; pledge of allegiance; affirmation of agenda; approval of minutes for Dec. 13, 2022; board comments; public comment; board appreciation Keeli Wofford Greenwood School District 52 teacher of the year; recognition of NSHS academic team; superintendent’s reports (board ethical principles poster signing, overnight field trips); competency-based education district application pursuant to proviso 1.1116; approval of additional courses at Ninety Six High School; policies: policy JQ student fees, fines, and charges — second reading, policy JKE expulsion of students — second reading, policy BBBD board member removal from office — first reading, administrative rule JH-R absences and excuses; finance: monthly financial report, NSES security system and fencing (RFP 23.0001), update on the old Ninety Six High School project; hiring update.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
LIBRARY BOARD
TIME: 12 p.m.
LOCATION: 600 South Main St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Open forum. Director’s report. New business: Proposed FY 2023-2024 Greenwood County Library Budget.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. August St., McCormick
AGENDA: Recognition of officer Tim Price, oath of office — Brionne Pratt, police officer candidate. 3. Appearance of citizens, public comments: A. Mr. Bedenbaugh, historic preservation. Legislation: A. Ordinance O-2023-01-10-01 — comprehensive plan update. Resolution R-2023-01-10-01 — town’s emergency action plan. Proclamation: School choice week. Reports. New business: A. Filing of 2021 statements of economic interest are due by noon March 30. B. 2023 report on contracts C. 2023 yearly employment forms. D. 2023 town strategic plan. mayor’s comments.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN
DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Mathews Phase I recommendation B. Ratify enterprise purchase requisition C. Sludge hauling service D. Flow monitor — continuation through June 2023 E. CIPP/deep tap bid advertisement, bids to be opened on Feb. 22, 2023, pipe-bursting and deep taps through June 2023 F. Master service agreement G. Work authorization #1 — Baptist grant project H. Work authorization #2 — Mathews Phase II grant project. December service reports.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening: A. E-1-2023 — 15kV outdoor vacuum circuit breaker B. G-1-2023 horizontal directional drill and locating electronics. Financial statement. Department reports. Business: A. Consideration of transformers B. Consideration of Tantalus maintenance agreement C. Consideration of annexation incentives for water and sewer.