MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Discussion regarding First Steps issue; Appointments to boards and commissions: Greenwood County Transportation Committee, Piedmont Technical College, Old 96 District Tourism Committee; PARD grant applications: Town of Hodges, Town of Ware Shoals;
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Public presentations: Purchase of county property, Zoning, Neighborhood Health and Safety; Public hearing: Third reading: Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 06-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINTLY OWNED AND OPERATED INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK IN CONJUNCTION WITH AIKEN COUNTY, SUCH INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK TO BE GEOGRAPHICALLY LOCATED IN SALUDA COUNTY AND ESTABLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-1-170 OF THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, AS AMENDED; TO PROVIDE FOR A WRITTEN AGREEMENT WITH AIKEN COUNTY TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENSES OF THE PARK, THE PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE APPLICATION, AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXATAION; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO,” Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 07-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING (1) THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND INCENTIVE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (THE “COUNTY”), A COMPANY KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AS PROJECT LIGHT AND ITS SUBSIDIARY, ACTING FOR ITSELF, ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES, AND/OR OTHER PROJECT SPONSORS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY”), PURSUANT TO WHICH THE COUNTY SHALL COVENANT TO ACCEPT CERTAIN NEGOTIATED FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXES WITH RESPECT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT AND/OR EXPANSION OF CERTAIN FACILITIES IN THE COUNTY (THE “PROJECT”); (2) THE BENEFITS OF A MULTI-COUNTY INDUSTRIAL OR BUSINESS PARK TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AND THE PROJECT; (3) CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE REVENUE CREDITS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROJECT; AND (4) OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO;” New business: First Reading on Ordinance No. 08-21 “AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH A COUNTY PROHIBITION ON THE INFRINGEMENT OF THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS AND DESIGNATING SALUDA COUNTY AS A SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY, Consideration of award of Request for Proposal to purchase a new Ambulance, Saluda County Tax Appeals Board Appointment; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss a personnel issue in the Council office.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Rep. Craig Gagnon to present a House Resolution to Lois Rhodes for her achievements within the Abbeville County Library. 2. County Director David Garner to recognize the graduates of the Leadership Class. VII. Unfinished Business 1) Third reading of Ordinance (2021-07) to amend Ordinance No. 91-6 (Codified in the Code of Ordinances of Abbeville County, South Carolina as Chapter 12, Article IV) with respect to Industrial, Commercial and Municipal Haulers of waste brought to the Abbeville County Landfill and other matters related thereto.07/12/21 2 VIII. New Business a) First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11. 1) Ordinance (2021-08) to amend Ordinance the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 096-00-00-239, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of General Residential (GR). b) Resolutions: 1) Resolution (2021-18) authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with Andean Chevrolet for the purchase of one (1) 2020 Chevrolet Equinox not to exceed $23,000.00. 2) Resolution (2021-19) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contract with McCoy Wright Realty, Inc. to sell the building located at 394 Highway 28 Bypass in Abbeville. 3) Resolution (2021-20) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Replay Systems to perform mandated upgrades to the Eventide Nexlog 740 recording system in the amount not to exceed $32,000. IX. County Director’s Report X. Committee Reports a) Finance Committee — Billy Norris, Jason Bonds and James McCord b) Personnel and Administration — Rick Campbell, James McCord and Drew Simpson c) Public Works — Jason Bonds, James McCord and John Calhoun d) Intergovernmental Relations — Charles Goodwin, Drew Simpson and Jason Bonds 1) Accommodations Tax Committee – Virginia Boyd e) Planning and Industrial Development — Drew Simpson, Charles Goodwin and Rick Campbell f) Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare — John Calhoun, Drew Simpson and Charles Goodwin g) Public Safety — James McCord, Jason Bonds and Billy Norris XI. Council Members Report/Comments07/12/21 3 XII. Public Comments
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Recognition of new library board member Gail Neal, Recognition of visitors — Jody Gable, Children’s Services Coordinator; Open forum; Old business; New business: Lawn maintenance contract; Auditorium policy; Proposed nomination of officers for FY 2021-2022, Proposed place and time of board meetings; Proposed Greenwood County Library FY 21-22 budget.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta Street
AGENDA: Legislation: Ordinances: O-2021-07-13-01 – Business License Ordinance Repeal & Replace — Standardization — MASC Recommendation, O-2021-07-13-02 – Election Ordinance – April, 2022, O-2021-07-13-03 – Establishment of Board of Zoning Appeals; Resolutions: R-2021-07-13-01 – Appointment of Town Planning Commission Members and Oath of Office; Reports; Old business; New business; Mayor’s comments: presentation — Veteran’s Memorial Park.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Welcome visitors: Greenwood Together Workforce Development initiative presentation; Other business: NACWA Peak Performance Awards; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)( 2)-contractual matters and receipt of legal advice. After Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School gymnasium, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Financial report, Andrew Macke; ESSER clerk position, Paul Spadaro; board comments; superintendent’s report: parenting report, district organization chart and responsibilities, board meeting dates, gold cards, teaching pay for additional class, project update, clear bag policy, SCSBIT agreement to join property and casualty fund, policy ADD face covering (emergency reading); personnel, Cathy Anderson personnel update, personnel recommendation for the 2021-2022 school year.