MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Public Hearing 1) Ordinance (2021-08) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 096-00-00-239, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of General Residential (GR); II. Call to Order – Aug. 9, 2021; Unfinished Business: Second reading of Ordinance (2021-08) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 096-00-00-239, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of General Residential (GR); New Business a) First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11. 08/09/21 2; Ordinance (2021-09) to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 23.69 acres (listed as 25.46+/- acres; Ordinance 2020-15) located off South Carolina Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls in Abbeville County (Abbeville parcel #153- 00-00-022) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto. b) Resolutions: 1) Resolution (2021-21) establishing the millage rates and fees for FY 21-22. 2) Resolution (2021-22) authorizing the County Director to enter into an amended health services agreement with Southern Health Partners, Inc. for the delivery of all medical and dental services to inmates of the Abbeville County Detention Center; County Director’s Report; Committee Reports; Finance Committee — Billy Norris, Jason Bonds and James McCord; Personnel and Administration — Rick Campbell, James McCord and Drew Simpson; Public Works — Jason Bonds, James McCord and John Calhoun; Intergovernmental Relations — Charles Goodwin, Drew Simpson and Jason Bonds; Board of Code Appeals – James Jones; Planning and Industrial Development — Drew Simpson, Charles Goodwin and Rick Campbell; Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare — John Calhoun, Drew Simpson and Charles Goodwin; Public Safety — James McCord, Jason Bonds and Billy Norris.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Public presentations: 2020 road fee; Old business: Second reading: Ordinance 08-21: an ordinance to establish a county prohibition on the infringement of the right to keep and bear arms and designating Saluda County as a Second Amendment sanctuary; New business: Request to seek bids for the construction of Old-Town Fire Department, Consideration of Covid Leave Policy, Consideration of upgrade to a Stryker Power Load stretcher for new ambulances, Consideration of Travel Allowance changes; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel in the Emergency Management Department. Possible action may come out of Executive Session in the Emergency Management Department.
TUESDAY
NINETY SIX PLANNING COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
AGENDA: Special guest: Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell; discuss H-tax & A-tax; OLD BUSINESS: Carolina Blue Grass Festival will not be held o Community Center discussion and Mill Office o Capital Sales Tax Project o Tourism Budget Proposal; NEW BUSINESS: Should we move SCFOS to Labor Day or Keep it as established: Independence Celebration; Set next meeting date.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School gymnasium
AGENDA: Finance: Andrew Macke — financial report; instruction: Paul Spadaro — ESSER III plan; board comments; superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trip/professional meeting requests, teacher of the year recognition and comments, Heart of the Wildcat awards, school resource officer monthly report — Lt. Mac Boudreau, indoor percussion field trip request, FFA field trip request, adult meal price change, clear bag policy, AP IKA-R grading/assessment systems, construction manager at risk — Alex Sherard, superintendent search information — Alex Sherard; personnel: Cathy Anderson — personnel update; executive session contractual negotiations; action as necessary for items in executive session.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Oath of office for planning commission member — Christine Lee, Presentation by Cheryl Daniel, general manager of McCormick CPW and David Tyre of Turnipseed Engineers; Legislation: Ordinances: O-2021-07-13-01: Business license ordinance repeal and replace standardization MASC recommendation, O-2021-07-13-02 Election ordinance, O-2021-07-13-03 Establishment of Board of Zoning Appeals; Old business: Review of Design of Veteran’s Memorial Park and “Buy A Brick” Program and Sponsorships – as part of the Streetscape, Phase II Project; New business: MOU Dorn House – for use by Garden Club; Mayor’s comments: MASC Annual Meeting, American Rescue Plan.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Business: Proposed permit modification for Greenwood County Landfill; Service reports; Other business; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(2)- contractual and receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW boardroom
AGENDA: Bid opening: W-3-2021 Calhoun Ave/Hampton Street 12” Water Line Replacement; Department reports; Business: Restatement of Exchange of Checks with the City of Greenwood, Consideration of Request from VisionGreenwood, Consideration of Change Order for High Service Pump #4, Consideration of Transfer to the Capital Improvement Fund, Presentation of Red Flag Report, Consideration of Red Flag Policy Amendment, Consideration of GSS Gas Storage Extension Agreement; Other business.