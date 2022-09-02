TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: Executive session at 4 p.m., regular public meeting 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Public comment. Old business — Third reading, ordinance 2022-17 to remove two properties from the multi-county business park. Second reading, ordinance 2022-18 authorizing the execution and delivery of an infrastructure credit agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company presently known to the county as Project Bounce to provide for infrastructure credits with respect to certain property located in the county; the inclusion of Project Bounce property in a multi-county industrial or business park; and other matters related thereto. Begin public hearings — Second reading, Ordinance 2022-19 to adopt certain building standards for the construction of marine structures on Lake Greenwood. Consideration of boundary line agreements for 205 Kayak Point. New business: A. Proclamation recognizing Constitution Week beginning Sept. 17, 2022 through Sept. 23, 2022. B. Proclamation recognizing WCRS Radio as they celebrate 81 years serving Greenwood County. C. Discussion regarding the installation of Lake Dock ID Signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood. D. Consideration of sidewalk connections from Palmetto Crossing property to Greenwood County Boat Ramp property. E. Consideration of Greenwood County Policy 6.1 — Paid and unpaid leave, and Policy 6.8 — administrative leave with pay. F. Discussion regarding the expansion of transportation services. G. Consideration to authorize county manager to sign investment management agreement an related documents with First Citizens Wealth Management. H. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions — Country Homes, Chris Phelps; Country Homes, Karen Duncan; Country Homes, Kelvin McGraw; Grace Court Townhomes, Scott Johnson; Belle Meade, Ric Codder; Rock Creek, Cynthia Brewer. I. Resolution 2022-26 regarding budget amendment for ARPA funding of architectural services. J. Resolution 2022-27 to transfer funds from the 2007 Capital Project Sales Tax Fund to the Hydro Fund. K. Fist readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-20 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 6.29 acres located at 450 and 614 Old Brickyard Road in Greenwood, South Carolina, changes zoning classifications from AG-1 an AG-2 to I-1, by Velux Greenwood, LLC. 2. Ordinance 2022-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a parcel of land totaling 30.47 +/- acres located on East Northside Drive approximately 1,000 feet from the East Deadfall Road intersection in Greenwood, South Carolina, changes the zoning classification from R-5 to R-6, by ATC Development.