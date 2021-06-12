MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Center
AGENDA: Reports from County Council Members, Report from County Council Chairman; Public Presentations: Purchase of County Property Warren and Almastine Butler; Public Hearing: Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 04-21, “AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, FOR EDUCATIONAL AND SCHOOL PURPOSES IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE OF SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA: TO PROVIDE FOR LEVY OF TAXES AND THE TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING INTO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DURING THE FISCAL YEAR, Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 05-21, “AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH OPERATING AND CAPITAL BUDGETS FOR THE OPERATION OF THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF SALUDA COUNTY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SALUDA COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021; TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF TAX REVENUES AND OTHER COUNTY FUNDS; TO PROVIDE FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES; TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021: AND TO PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN FISCAL AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING TO COUNTY GOVERNMENT; Old Business: Third Reading on Ordinance No. 04-21, “AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, FOR EDUCATIONAL AND SCHOOL PURPOSES IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE OF SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA: TO PROVIDE FOR LEVY OF TAXES AND THE TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING INTO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DURING THE FISCAL YEAR, Second Reading on Ordinance No. 06-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINTLY OWNED AND OPERATED INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK IN CONJUNCTION WITH AIKEN COUNTY, SUCH INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK TO BE GEOGRAPHICALLY LOCATED IN SALUDA COUNTY AND ESTABLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-1-170 OF THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, AS AMENDED; TO PROVIDE FOR A WRITTEN AGREEMENT WITH AIKEN COUNTY TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENSES OF THE PARK, THE PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE APPLICATION, AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXATAION; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO, Second Reading on Ordinance No. 07-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING (1) THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND INCENTIVE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (THE “COUNTY”), A COMPANY KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AS PROJECT LIGHT AND ITS SUBSIDIARY, ACTING FOR ITSELF, ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES, AND/OR OTHER PROJECT SPONSORS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY”), PURSUANT TO WHICH THE COUNTY SHALL COVENANT TO ACCEPT CERTAIN NEGOTIATED FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXES WITH RESPECT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT AND/OR EXPANSION OF CERTAIN FACILITIES IN THE COUNTY (THE “PROJECT”); (2) THE BENEFITS OF A MULTI-COUNTY INDUSTRIAL OR BUSINESS PARK TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AND THE PROJECT; (3) CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE REVENUE CREDITS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROJECT; AND (4) OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO; New Business: Consideration to approve funds for the replacement HVAC units three County Buildings, Consideration of request from the SC Forestry Commission to approve a letter of support for the donation of land to be included into the state forest system, Tax Appeals Board Appointment, Fire Board Appointment; Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss contracts and receive legal advice on industrial park developments and project “Light”.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: I. Public Hearing
1) Ordinance (2021-07) to amend Ordinance No. 91-6 (Codified in the Code of Ordinances of Abbeville County, South Carolina as Chapter 12, Article IV) with respect to Industrial, Commercial and Municipal Haulers of waste brought to the Abbeville County Landfill and other matters related thereto.
Gregory Farrell with Smith & Gardner will present an evaluation of the Class 3 Landfill Financials.
Unfinished Business: Third reading of Ordinance (2021-03) to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the County Government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the County Governing Body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to County Government.
2) Third reading of Ordinance (2021-05) to authorize the County to charge and collect a uniform service charge for the improvement of Fire Protection Services provided in Abbeville County.
3) Second reading of Ordinance (2021-07) to amend Ordinance No. 91-6 (Codified in the Code of Ordinances of Abbeville County, South Carolina as Chapter 12, Article IV) with respect to Industrial, Commercial and Municipal Haulers of waste brought to the Abbeville County Landfill and other matters related thereto.
IX. New Business: Resolution (2021-15) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contract with Dunn & Shirley of Anderson, South Carolina; Heaner Group of Greenwood; Thomas & Hutton of Greenville, South Carolina; and Consor of Greenville for engineering services for various roadway projects in Abbeville County; Resolution (2021-16) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with 72 Marine Sales, Inc. for the purchase of a 150 HP Mercury Motor including all labor, parts and warranty; to be installed in the Emergency Services Dive Boat in the amount not to exceed $15,000.00; Resolution (2021-17) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual agreement with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for professional services related to toxicology reports associated with suspicious deaths; County Director’s Report. Committee Reports; Executive Session Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues; Action on Executive Session Items
HODGES TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Hodges Town Hall
AGENDA: Second reading of FY2021-2022 budget.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Third Readings: Ordinance 2021-12 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County, Ordinance 2021-13 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and other matters relating thereto, Ordinance 2021-14 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, of the Hospitality Tax budget including anticipated revenue and allocation of expenditures, Ordinance 2021-15 continuing Greenwood County’s use of a fire support uniform service charge on parcels in the unincorporated area of Greenwood County, and other matters related thereto; Public hearings: Second Readings: Ordinance 2021-17 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2021-18 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 2.76 acres, located 612 Nation Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6931-623-400) changes zoning classifications from AG2 (Agricultural District) to AG-3 (Agricultural District); New business: Consideration of nomination by Council to the Greenwood County Library Board of Trustees, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions: Druid Hills – Hayes Hudson (New), District Six, Creekside – Walter Lordemann (Reappointment), District Seven, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office; First Reading: Ordinance 2021-19 to amend Ordinance 2008-28 adding property to the Comprehensive Joint County Business and Industrial Park for Mumford and Rhine Properties, LLC; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center and virtual: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/992572909
AGENDA: Presentation: Terry Alexander and Drew Morgan; Speakers: Rufus Chamberlain, Paul and Ruby Pratt; Public hearings: Ordinance 21-01: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, FOR THE MCCORMICK COUNTY BUDGET FOR COUNTY ORDINARY PURPOSES AND FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES FOR WHICH THE COUNTY MAY LEVY A TAX AND RECEIVE REVENUES; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PERSONAL AND REAL PROPERTY IN MCCORMICK COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES, INCLUDING SUFFICIENT TAX TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS OF MCCORMICK COUNTY PAYABLE DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR; TO PROVIDE FOR MATTERS RELATING TO MCCORMICK COUNTY; AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING TO THE COUNTY DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR, Ordinance 21-02: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE SET RATES, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR COUNTY OF MCCORMICK, WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT, SOUTH CAROLINA, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, Ordinance 21-03: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR SAVANNAH LAKES SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022; AND PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES NECESSARY TO MEET ALL BUDGET REQUIREMENTS EXCEPT AS PROVIDED FOR BY OTHER REVENUE SOURCES, Ordinance 21-04: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES FOR ORDINARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURES THEREOF; DECISION ITEMS: Ordinance 21-01: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, FOR THE MCCORMICK COUNTY BUDGET FOR COUNTY ORDINARY PURPOSES AND FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES FOR WHICH THE COUNTY MAY LEVY A TAX AND RECEIVE REVENUES; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PERSONAL AND REAL PROPERTY IN MCCORMICK COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES, INCLUDING SUFFICIENT TAX TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS OF MCCORMICK COUNTY PAYABLE DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR; TO PROVIDE FOR MATTERS RELATING TO MCCORMICK COUNTY; AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING TO THE COUNTY DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR. Council to consider 3rd Reading, Ordinance 21-02: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE SET RATES, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR COUNTY OF MCCORMICK, WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT, SOUTH CAROLINA, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022. Council to consider 3rd Reading, Ordinance 21-03: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR SAVANNAH LAKES SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022; AND PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES NECESSARY TO MEET ALL BUDGET REQUIREMENTS EXCEPT AS PROVIDED FOR BY OTHER REVENUE SOURCES. Council to consider 3rd Reading, Ordinance 21-04: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES FOR ORDINARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURES THEREOF. Council to consider 3rd Reading, Ordinance 20-10: An Ordinance to increase Building Inspection Fees. Council to consider 2nd Reading, Council to consider authorizing County Administrator signing a Memorandum of Understanding for Clemson Extension, Council to consider approval of recommendation by County Administrator the design-build selection of methods of construction contract management for the North EMS Substation on Old School Rd., reference Ordinance 08-10, pg.2, Section L(1) and (2) (a), Council to consider authorizing Administrator to enter into an agreement with WCTEL to provide wiring, cameras for phones and materials in the amount of $8,381.58 (solution depending on Access Controls from Certified Security Systems, Council to consider authorizing Administrator to enter into an agreement with Certified Security Systems, Inc. to install an Access Control System for the McCormick County Administration offices in the amount of $10,689.46, Council to consider appointing Mark Warner to the Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors, Council to consider appointing Bridgette Gray, Mary Anne Lisenmayer and Gregory Burkes to the McCormick County Library Board, Council to consider accepting the resignation of Mary Cartledge from the County Transportation Committee effective June 30, 2021, Council to consider appointing Homer G’Fellers and Linda Kay Riley to the McCormick County Planning Commission; INFORMATION: Letter from Greg Sullivan thanking the McCormick County Water & Sewer Department; EXECUTIVE SESSION: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal update concerning the Modoc Special Fire Tax District.