AGENDA: Executive session: Discuss hiring a police officer.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Executive Session to discuss negotiations incident to a proposed contractual matter, public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 22-022 to prohibit the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in commercial establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on premise consumption and to restrict the hours of operation of those establishments. Consider Resolution No. 22-012, 22-014, 22-015 — approving the distribution of 2022-23 Accommodations Tax Refunds.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTE REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., Suite 13 Park Plaza
AGENDA: Approval of minutes, discussion of the Ware Shoals Municipal Election, discussion & consideration of the Video Surveillance Policy, Photo Issued Voter Registration Card Not Signed Policy, the Amended Nonpartisan Candidate Filing Policy, the Oaths Policy and All Related Documents, discussion of preparation for the General Election, discussion of using PrintElect to assist with machine preparation, discussion of absentee ballot mailing, discussion of preparations for the early voting centers.