MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Executive session to discuss a personnel matter in the administrative department. Upon returning to open session, council may take action on matters discussed in executive session. New business: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-008, repealing ordinance number 99-037 entitled “An ordinance amending ordinance number 96-002 allowing the city of Greenwood to enter into an agreement with certain developers to provide for the reimbursement by the city of Greenwood for certain expenses in connection with commercial, industrial and residential property development.” First reading.
WARE SHOALS
POLICE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report. Budget review.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH AND
COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Community cleanup. Update on amphitheater. Discuss progress on Cobb Street and North Riegel park and cleanup. Update from Councilwoman Jackson on youth center. Beach festival. Discuss Easter egg hunt preparation. Review application for amphitheater rental.
WARE SHOALS FIRE COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report. Discuss selling old communication equipment (radios and pagers).
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL D52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School cafeteria, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda; approval of minutes (Feb. 8, 2022); Heart of the Wildcat recognition — certified and classified employees of the month; public participation; finance: Dr. Rex Ward — monthly financial review, 2022-2023 budget (first draft); board comments; superintendent report: approved fundraisers/one-day field trips/professional meeting requests, school resource officer monthly report — Lt. Mac Boudreau, Cognia update, baseball/softball sprinkler system, first reading: policy EBCB safety plans and drills; personnel: Mrs. Cathy Anderson — teacher contract and administrative contract recommendations, new hire recommendations, personal update
WARE SHOALS
ADMIN COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Presentation on website. Randee’s report. Review budget. Discuss ARPA funds. Discuss snorkel box location.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Regular business: A. Minutes B. Bills C. Financial statement Legislation: Ordinance 2022-03-08-01 — ordinance to adopt the 2022 model business license ordinance, recommended by the municipal association, repealing and replacing all previous versions. Ordinance 2022-03-08-02, ordinance to adopt the election of the standard allowance for lost revenues under the American rescue plan, repealing and replacing previous ordinances. Resolutions: Fair housing resolution for April, resolution 2022-03-08-01, motion, mayor issue/town clerk/treasurer attest. Proclamations — three: 1. Random acts of kindness, Feb. 17, 2022 2. American Red Cross Month, March, 2022. 3. Sunshine week — March 13-19, 2022. Reports for presentation and approval as presented. Old business: A. Filing of 2021 statements of economic interests to be done by elected officials online and due by noon, March 30 — $100 a day for late filing. New business: A. Draft copies of the FY 22/23 — general fund operating budget, capital projects budget. Budget workshop scheduled for March 22, 2022 — 6 p.m. — One Stop Conference Room.
WEDNESDAY
Greenwood METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business — A. CityWorks renewal B. Office 365 subscription. Executive session to discuss personnel matter, receipt of legal advice.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
TIME: 1:15 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a work session with Saluda County Water and Sewer.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening, E-3-2022, right-of-way cutting. Approval of minutes. Department reports. Business: A. Consideration of lineman training program. B. Presentation by Mr. Danny Ware.