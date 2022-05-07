MONDAY
SAVANNAH LAKES VILLAGE TAX COMMISSION
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: 119 Holiday Road, McCormick
AGENDA: Citizens comments. Treasurer’s reports. Invoice reports and approval. Sandy Branch fire report. Old business: Update of meeting with community service.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public presentation — Dominion energy power outage. New business: 1. First reading on ordinance number 07-22, an ordinance to call a public referendum in Saluda County to determine whether the qualified electors wish to keep the present council from of government with five council members or adopt the council-administrator form of government with five council members. Old business: 1. Second reading on ordinance number 04-22, an ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 for educational and school purposes in school district one of Saluda County: to provide for levy of taxes and the taxable property in school district one: to provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues coming into the school district during the fiscal year. 2. Second reading on ordinance number 05-22, an ordinance to establish operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Saluda County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable property in Saluda County for all county purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to provide appropriations for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022: and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to county government. 3. Consideration of the purchase of a heavy equipment trailer. 4. Request for council staff to issue a request for quotes on painting the behavioral health building. 5. Award of RFP for the ambulance remount. 6. Request to purchase quick response vehicle. 7. Fire board appointment. Executive session.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens — Heather McNally, MACK, phase I renovations/improvements. Regular town council business. Public hearing: Recommendation from the McCormick planning commission regarding a zoning text change for section 1203.10 — residential dwellings in the CB-Central business district. FY22/23 general fund operating budget as published in the McCormick Messenger. Citizens desiring to review budget draft for FY 22/23 and make comments may request a copy or review the document on file at town hall. Legislation — Ordinances, two: 1. Ordinance 2022-06-14-01 introduction/first reading FY 22/23 general fund operating budget, appendix A, schedules of revenue and expenditures and the capital projects budget. 2. Ordinance 2022-06-14-02 introduction/first reading — ordinance to amend section 1203-12, residential dwelling units in the CB — central business district — town zoning ordinance B. Resolutions — one, resolution 2022-05-10-1 municipal clerks week. C. Proclamations — one — May, mental health awareness month. New business: A. MASC annual meeting information B. Youth empowerment sponsorship of $1,000 for the McCormick County Golf Classic.
WEDNESDAY
MCCORMICK BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Room 127 in county administrative office building
AGENDA: Public comment. Charter for committee. Select secretary. Review of draft bylaws. Plan for next steps with draft bylaws. Next meeting.
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11:45 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Zoning ordinance, changes recommended by county council. Next meeting — June 2, 2022 at the McCormick County Administration Center.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: 1855 Calhoun Road
AGENDA: Executive session – personnel matters-recommendations and vacancies, action items, personnel matters-recommendation and vacancies, adjournment.
TUESDAY
GREEENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES PUBLIC HEARING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Fiscal year 2022-2023 general fund budget
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes – April 12, 2022; recognitions (Edgewood Middle School academic team – state champions, Ninety Six High School academic team – state champions, Ninety Six High School wrestling team – state champions, community recognition – heart of the wildcat award); public participation; monthly financial review; board comments; superintendent report: board member recognition, parenting report, approved fundraisers/one-day field trips/professional meeting requests, overnight field trip request – Edgewood Middle School National Jr. Beta Convention Nashville, TN June 26-29,2022, school resource officer monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, extracurricular communication, success coach – Paul Spadaro, public information/communication officer (shared service) – Dr. Beth Taylor, second reading: policy GCD – professional staff vacations, GDD – support staff vacations and holidays, firest reading: policy GBEBB – staff conduct with student, policy GBEB – staff conduct; personnel: supplementary contracts, new hires, personnel update.