MONDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library conference room
AGENDA: Oath of office: Mrs. McCullough and Mr. Quinn; Election of officers for 2021-22; Minutes of June 24; Approve agenda; Public input; Superintendent’s update: Mission / Vision / Goals: 2021-2025, School Startup Report; Action Items: Certified staff recommendations, Induction Contracts (3), Letter of Agreement (1), Coaching Supplements, Roofing Maintenance Plan, Title I Plan and Federal Programs; Finance Review.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: 5:15 p.m. call to order (open session); 5:15 p.m. Executive Session (superintendent’s evaluation and personnel contracts); 5:45 p.m. public notice budget hearing (open session); Regular open session begins at 6:00 p.m; action as necessary or appropriate based on matters discussed during executive session; Gold Star Highlights; public input; consent action item: approval of minutes for June 29, 2021 regular board meeting; discussion information items superintendent’s report: bond referendum information – Ms. Frannie Heizer (Burr Forman McNair Law Firm), CIP, maintenance update, financial update, technology update, curriculum update, safety update; policy KDDA (press releases, conferences, and interviews); Policy GBK — grievance (Administrative Rule), school start-up; discussion action items: 2021-2022 budget (second reading), locally board approve course, 2021-22 Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook, personnel.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN
DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Report from Greenwood Capital. Investment reports. Approval of minutes: July 14. Business: Proposal for engineering services — Rocky Creek Replacement Sewer Phase III. Finance reports. Other business. Executive session to receive legal advice.