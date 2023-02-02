MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LEGISLATIVE DELEGATIOn
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library, 600 Main St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Appointments to boards and commissions: 1. Update of boards and commissions 2. Beckman Mental Health — Terri Mostiller, Chairman 3. Board of voter registration and elections — Regina Terry. Pard Grant Applications — Discussion regarding submitted applications and available funds to allocate: 1. Greenwood County Parks and recreation — Boozer Ninety Six Complex 2. Town of Ware Shoals — Amphitheater Concrete Walkway 3. Promised Land Community Association — Promised Land walking track. Old business — Reminder of legislative delegation meeting dates for 2023.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentation of the 2022 outstanding safety achievement award to the Greenwood County Fire Service. Old business: A. Third reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-26 to amend the Greenwood County PDD ordinance for the Hunters Creek Plantation Development, being ordinance 2-94, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling apporximately 272.22 acres owned by Beartop Holdings LLC located at 2612 Highway 72 W., 101 Woodlawn Road and 1809 Old Abbeville Highway in Greenwood, South Carolina, changes from PDD to PDD to create a revised master plan. Public hearing: B. Consideration of boundary line agreement 102 Windjammer. New business: A. Appointment of Greenwood County Grievance Committee for a three-year term — Anita Baylor, procurement officer; Melvin Dunlap, Solid waste-public works; Jamie Parris, emergency management coordinator. B. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for Aspen Heights, Henry Cowins. C. Consideration of volunteer fire department stipend program. D. Capital project sales tax quarterly update E. Consideration of intergovernmental agreement with transportation infrastructure bank for the widening project of Highway 246. F. 2022 county economic development year in review presentation. G. Consideration of marketing right and option agreement by and between Stonecrest Farm LLC and Greenwood County. H. Consideration of marketing right and option agreement by and between Andrew S. Darby and William F. Darby Jr. and Greenwood County I. Resolution 2023-01 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and a company identified for the time being as Project Wahoo, acting for itself, one or more affiliates and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (collectively, the “Project”); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and the Project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the project; and (4) other matters relating thereto. J. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2023-01 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax andIncentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and a company identified for the time being as Project Wahoo, acting for itself, one or more affiliates and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (collectively, the “Project”); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and the Project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and (4) other matters relating thereto (Title Only). 2. ordinance 2023-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map, as and if amended so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 3.61 acres owned by Greenwood County at 5624 Highway 25 N in Greenwood, SC changes from RDD to I-1.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: January service reports.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 West Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening — A. WP-1-2023 — Vertical turbine pump overhaul. Business: A. Consideration of conduct policy update B. Recognition of financial reporting achievement. Executive session to discuss contractual matters.