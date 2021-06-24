TODAY

SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers

AGENDA: Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss contracts and receive legal advice.

WARE SHOALS SCHOOL

DISTRICT 51 BOARD MEETING

TIME: 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library conference room

AGENDA: Superintendent’s update; Action items: Policy, second reading: ADF (district wellness); Safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services; Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Department: SRO agreement; Proposal for pavement improvements: ADC Engineering; 2021-22 Budget: second reading; Personnel recommendations (if needed); monthly finance review; recognition of outgoing board member.

FRIDAY

MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center

AGENDA: The McCormick County Council will meet with the Legislative Delegation to discuss issues concerning McCormick County and to give updates. This meeting is for information only.