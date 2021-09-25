MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED VIRTUAL LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Virtual, GoToMeeting, dial-in 571-317-3122, access code 938-639-837
AGENDA: Public hearing, consider ordinance number 21-028 amending ordinance 20-026, to levy tax for the city of Greenwood for 2021.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Resolution 05-21: Council to consider accepting the millage for fiscal year 21-22. Council to consider passing Resolution 05-21.
TUESDAY
NINETY SIX
COMMISSION OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 102 E. Main St., Ninety Six
AGENDA: Reports — a. Engineer report, 1. Penny sales tax water line project, awarding of bid 2. Update on Grand Harbor pumps electrical issue b. WWTP report c. System manager d. Office manager report. Old business: a. Approval second reading of FY 2021-22 budget. New business: a. Discuss S.C. rural water SCWARN program. Executive session: Discuss a contractual matter dealing with wastewater and sewer.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Discussion Information Items and Superintendent’s Report: CIP, Enrollment Update, Certification of Delegates for the 2021 Delegate Assembly, Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Technology Update, Curriculum Update, Safety Update, Administrative Rule AR JKE-R (Expulsion of Students), FY22 Title I Plan. Discussion action items: Policy JFABC (Transfer Students) 1st Reading, Policy IKADD (Content and Recovery) 2nd Reading, ABM Resolution, Bond Resolution
LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 55 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District administrative office training room
AGENDA: Superintendent’s report: 1. District updates 2. State report card data 3. Parent/teacher/student survey data 4. Accreditation updates, waiver request 5. Teaching and learning/personalized learning updates 6. Academic interventions updates 7. COVID updates. Board operations: 1. First reading — policies GCD professional staff vacations and holidays, GDD — Support staff vacation and holidays 2. School year 2022-2023 district calendar presentation 3. 2021-2022 safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services plan (reopening plan) 4. SCSBA school law conference reports 5. SCSBA delegate assembly information. Finance and operations: 1. Monthly financial report 2. Operations report. Public participation. Executive session: 1. Contractual matter — sale of property 2. Discussion of superintendent evaluation/November 2021. Reconvene in open session. Action on executive session.