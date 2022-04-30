TUESDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson board room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; President’s Report; Committee Reports: Academic Affairs – Robert Barber (Action Items: Faculty Annual Review Process, Tenure and/or Promotion Review Timeline), Enrollment and Access Management – Holly Bracknell, Finance, Facilities and Audit/Governmental and Strategic Initiatives – Don Lloyd (Action Item: Special Tuition Rate Proposal); Institutional Advancement – Marcia Hydrick, Policy – Bob Sabalis (Action Item: Americans with Disabilities Act Policy), Student Affairs/Intercollegiate Athletics – Ray Hunt; Other business/announcements/reports: Bylaw Appendix – Bob Sabalis, Faculty Senate – Dr. Daniel Harrison, Staff Senate – Anissa Lawrence; Executive Session – Discussion of employment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee, a student or person regulated by Lander University.; Adjournment
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentations: 1. Proclamation recognizing National Correctional Officer and Employees Week at Leath Correctional Institution as May 2-6, 2022. Capital Projects Sales Tax quarterly update — Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Public comment. Old business: Second reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-10 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Project River to provide for payments of fees in lieu of taxes and the issuance of certain infrastructure credits, the conveyance of certain real property to Project River, the inclusion of the subject property in a multi-county industrial park, and other related matters. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director. New business: A. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioner for the following subdivisions- Canterbury, Trey Jenkins. B. Approval of revisions to Greenwood County policy 5.6, travel policy C. Resolution 2022-15 to amend the FY22 budget for the purchase of sheriff’s department vehicles and equipment awarded through a S.C. Department of Public Safety grant for school resource officers. D. Resolution 2022-16 to amend the FY22 budget for allocation of surplus funds and expenditure of needed capital expenditures. E. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-11 dissolving Northfall Acres as a special tax district. 2. Ordinance 2022-12 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling approximately 2.94 acres, owned by Andrea Mitchell Terry, William Booker, Willie N. Norman Jr. and Tommy Foster located in Bradley, S.C., which changes zoning classifications from RDD to R-1.
WEDNESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Budget workshop to discuss fiscal yea 22-23 budget.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Old business: Zoning ordinance, comprehensive plan. Reports: County council report, economic development report. Next meeting: June 2, 2022 at the county administration center.