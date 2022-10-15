MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals primary
AGENDA: Superintendent’s update — Mental health services — RBHS Counselor; facilities — roofing and HVAC projects; athletic director/football coach. State report cards. Financial review. Adjourn for school tours. School tours/principal goals.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; adoption of agenda; public forum; information items: district updates, recognitions, board updates, board recognition, choice and magnet timeline; policy JB, JKE, and AR-JKE-R; financial update; executive session (personnel matters, contractual matters); action items: delegates for SCSBA, Policy JFAA, JFABC, JFABD, AR-JFABD-R, and KI, School Year Calendar 2023-2024, 2024-2025, and 2025-2026, personnel recommendations and vacancies.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Visitors center
AGENDA: Second reading — Historic preservation ordinance for Town of Ninety Six, South Carolina establishing local historic property designation and design review. Town official reports. Mayor’s report. New business — A. Recommendation to adopt the S.C. Municipal Association’s Model Annexation Policy and Procedures B. Recommendation to reject bids for Greenwood County Capital Sales Tax Ninety Six Town Park. Executive session to discuss contractual matter.
TUESDAY
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE
AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration room 222, Lex Waters Campus
AGENDA: Call to Order; Declarations – Conflict of Interest; Approval of Minutes for meeting held on Sept. 20, 2022; Presidential Ambassador Introduction; Financial Review for Approval September 2022; President’s Report: PTC employee engagement survey, economic development update; Commission Chairman’s Comments; Executive Session; and Adjourn.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. executive session, 5:30 p.m. regular public meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Employee recognition for 2022 third quarter. Public comment. Old business — A. Consideration of design/build contract for Wilbanks Recreation Complex renovations. Begin public hearings: Second readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-20 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two (2) parcels of land totaling approximately 6.29 acres located at 450 and 614 Old Brickyard Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #s 6866-648-952 and portions of 6866-514-951), changes zoning classifications from AG-1 and AG-2 (Agricultural) to I-1 (Light Industrial), by Velux Greenwood, LLC. 2. Ordinance 2022-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a of land totaling 30.47 +/- acres located on East Northside Drive approximately 1,000 feet from the East Deadfall Road intersection in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN # 6857-026-573), changes the zoning classification from R-5 (Multi Family Residential) to R-6 (Multi Family Residential), by ATC Development. 3. Ordinance 2022-22 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling 20.62 acres located at 206 Old Woodlawn Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN # 6825-990-707 and #6825-897-719), changes the zoning classification from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to AG-1 (Agriculture), by L. Wayne Mathis. New business — A. Consideration of updated policy 11.1 regarding Boundary Line Agreements on Lake Greenwood. B. Consideration of CONSOR Engineers contract for Highway 246 widening project. C. Consideration of Greenwood County Public Library Board Appointments: Barbara Wright, District 1, expires November 2022; Ojetter Williams, District 7, expires November 2022; Margaret Anderson, at large, August 2022; vacant, district 3, June 2025. D. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Country Acres — Susan Hellman, District 2; Newport — Stephen Wilson, District 5. E. Resolution 2022-32 to approve the appropriation of funds from Lost Lure Special Tax District fund balance.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Invocation. Pledge of allegiance. Roll call. Approval of minutes. Speakers: 1. Larry Baker, Chairman Election Commission; 2. George Selfridge; 3. The Honorable Frank Walker, Mayor; 4. Heather McNally, MACK; Jim Gaines, Spratlin & Sons, Owner; 6. Jeremy Sponseller, Project Manager, CWS; Mark Warner, Economic & Community Development Director. Decision items:1. Ordinance 22-05: An Ordinance to reduce Planning Commission Members from 9 to 7. Council to consider 3rd Reading. 2. Ordinance 22-06: An Ordinance amending Ordinance 22-01 County Budget. Council to consider 2nd Reading. 3. Ordinance 22-07: An Ordinance Increasing the Annual Salary of McCormick County Council Members. Council to consider 2nd Reading. 4. Ordinance 22-08: An Ordinance transferring small parcel of land to Anthony Hayes in connection of previous sale of property. sell Tax Map #126-09-02-037 located on Hwy 28 S. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only). 5. Ordinance 22-09: An Ordinance transferring the McCormick County Speculative Building located in the Eco-Industrial Park to “Project Hurricane” in the amount of $987,000. Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only). 6. Resolution 04-22: Bonding of County Employees. Council to consider passing Resolution 04-22. 7. Council to consider accepting the resignation of Janis Lindsey from the Planning Commission. 8. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to renew Health Services Agreement with Southern Health Partners in the amount of $42,787.32 for contract period January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, for the George H. Reid Detention Center. 9. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to award the bid to develop a Conceptual Master Plan at Dorn Boating Facility to Davis & Floyd in the amount of $3,500. 10. Proclamation: Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Information: 1. Invitation from McCormick County Forestry Association. 2. Copy of O & M Contract Amendment with CWS. 3. Letter from DHEC Consent Order #19-009-DW. 4. Letter from DHEC Corrective Action Plan. 5. Letter from Corps of Engineers. 6. SC Governor’s School 225 Anniversary Parade Information and Application. 7. EMS Headquarters HVAC Update. 8. CWS Progress Summary. Committee reports. Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to discuss contractual matter concerning Economic Development Initiatives.