MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: New business: First reading — Policy, Ordinance 2022-12 to amend the code of ordinances of Abbeville County so as to adjust the compensation of council members, chairman and vice chairman.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Introduction of new employees. Public hearings: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-020 amending ordinance number 03-010, zoning ordinance, chapter 3, zoning District regulations, article 2, residential district regulations, section 3.2.12, MR — Master Planned Residential Zoning District. 2. Consider ordinance number 22-018 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning approximately 32.5 +/- acres of land, located at 1427 Cambridge Ave. E., from institutional professional to R7 high density residential. 3. Consider ordinance number 22-019 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning an 80 +/- acre portion of a 293.74 +/- acre tract of land, located at 1501 Marshall Road from R3 medium density residential to R4 medium density residential. Public appearance: 1. Mr. Terrance Dorsey. New business: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-021 amending ordinance 17-014, amending certain international codes adopted by section 8-44 (A)(7) an deleting sections 8-20 and 30-95. 2. Consider resolution number 22-012 approving the distribution of 2022 accommodations tax funds. 3. Consider resolution number 22-013 pledging to practice and promote civility in the city of Greenwood. 4. Consider acceptance of annexation 12.81 acres of property located at 1310 Laurel Road East (6857-264-248).
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; adoption of agenda; public forum; information items: district updates (Steve Glenn), South Carolina School Boards Association (Scott Price); school year calendar 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 (Steve Glenn); Policy JFAA, JFABC, JFABD, AR-JFABD-R, JKE, and AR-JKE-R (Christi Louden); Financial Update (Rodney Smith); Executive session: student matters – disciplinary appeal student A, disciplinary appeal student B, personnel matters — recommendations, vacancies and resignations; action items: A. Student matters — disciplinary appeal student A, disciplinary appeal student B. B. Policy JA, JB, JBA, JC, JCA. JE, and JEB (Christi Louden), C. Personnel recommendations and vacancies (Lisa McMillan).
DUE WEST COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Legislation- A. Ordinance number 03-2022, first reading of ordinance number 03-2022, an ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a contract for the collection of household garbage within the town with Michael Gambrell, DBA M&R Enterprises, for a period of 24 months B. Ordinance number 04-2022, second reading of ordinance number 04-2022, an ordinance to adopt the town of Due West’s 2022-2032 comprehensive plan as mandated by the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Enabling Act of 1994, as amended; and to provide for the repeal of all prior comprehensive plans and ordinances. Reports. Announcements: 1. Due West’s annual fall festival will be held on Sept. 24, 2022. 2. Regional advocacy meetings — Upper Savannah Council of Government at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, at The Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., Greenwood, S.C.
TUESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Executive session to discuss contractual and economic development matters and to receive legal advice.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m., beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. New business: A. Proclamation recognizing Leath Correctional Institution recovery month. B. Update from the county treasurer’s office. C. Resolution 2022-28 regarding to approve a variance of the procurement policy for the purchase of budgeting software. D. Resolution 2022-29 to amend contract for transportation services between McCormick Senior Center/McCormick Area Transit and Greenwood County. E. Resolution 2022-30 regarding the installation of Lake Dock D signs on all docks. F. Resolution 2022-31 regarding accommodation tax commission’s recommendations for distribution of funds.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Approve minutes from meetings on Aug. 16, 18 and 25. Speakers: Tamala White, Clearwater Solutions CEO Steve Cawood, Economic/Community Development Director Mark Warner and Auditor Clarissa Parks. Discussion items: Ordinance 22-05: An Ordinance to reduce Planning Commission Members from 9 to 7 (second reading); Ordinance 22-06: An Ordinance amending Ordinance 22-01 County Budget (first reading) Resolution 03-22: Council to consider accepting the millage for fiscal year 22-23; consider authorizing administrator to sign memorandum of agreement with state Department of Juvenile Justice for FY 2022-23; consider appointing Robert Garner to the SLV Special Tax Commission; consider authorizing administrator to award the bid in the amount of $7,340 to Country Way Contracting and Rentals for demolition and hauling old press box and restrooms located on Hammond Street. Information: Letter from Davis and Floyd; letter from DHEC Bureau of Water; letter from the Beckman Center.