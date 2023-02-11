MONDAY
WARE SHOALS PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss trash service and improvements to the system. Update daily department procedures. Review log books for department. Discuss security at Town Shop behind Traynham Center. Discuss repair and accessory needs for trailer used to haul large equipment.
WARE SHOALS PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Fire chief’s report. Code enforcement report. Police chief’s report. Review overtime. Executive session, discuss the compensation of police officers and a potential new hire.
WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss and review the potential offer-to-buy of land off Lee Street. Discuss naming of street adjacent to Camak Avenue. Status update from Kent Boles on fence repair for bus parking at the Ware Shoals Shop. Status update from Brandon White regarding camera installation. Status update from Brandon White regarding town hall HVAC repair.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public hearing — Ordinance number 01-23, an ordinance approving sale of real property located at 117 and 119 North Main St., Saluda County, South Carolina to “C.F. Tatham, Jr.” Old business — Second reading on ordinance number 01-23, “An ordinance approving sale of real property located at 117 and 119 North Main St., Saluda County, South Carolina to “C.F. Tatham, Jr.” New business: 1. First reading on ordinance 02-23, an ordinance approving the expenditure of one percent sales and use tax proceeds totaling $125,000 to fund the construction of the Edgefield County and Saluda County animal shelter, to be located in Edgefield County, South Carolina, and to amend ordinance number 06-18 to clarify the location of this capital project. 2. First reading on ordinance number 03-23, an ordinance to approve the policies for the animal control program for Saluda County, and other matters relating thereto. Consideration of adopting a mission statement. Consideration of approving an update MOU with Edgefield County for animal control. Request to bid roof repairs at the courthouse. Request to purchase a ladder truck for county wide use. Consideration of issuing a bid to relocate the coroner’s holding facility. Consideration of applying for a JAG grant for the sheriff’s office requiring a 10% match. Consideration of job description for an animal/litter control office.r appointment to Upper Savannah Work Force Board. Appointment to fire board. Executive session to discuss economic development, contracts and receive legal advice.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH AND COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Justin Williams — South Carolina Entertainment and Hall of Fame and Craig — Upstate Showbiz will be present to discuss what they can offer to the town. Youth center — Councilwoman Jackson will update committee on progress being made. Sprinkler system. Discuss any updates from Briar Hollow park location. Amphitheater Walkway project update. Discuss and approve Amphitheater rental charges. Discuss and approve amphitheater vendor fees.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greeenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Public hearing — 1. Ordinance 2023-01 providing for the issuance and sale of bonds solid waste collection and disposal system of Abbeville County, South Carolina; and other matters relating thereto. 2. Ordinance 2023-02 providing for the issuance and sale of solid waste recycling and disposal system revenue bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina in the aggregate principal amount of not-exceeding $2,100,000; and other matters relating thereto. Presentation — 1. Mr. Ken Martin with Martin-Smith & Company CPA’s; to give report on audit results for Fiscal Year 2022. 2. Dixie High School FFA; to present Dixie High School Wrap Recycling Program. Unfinished business: 1. Second reading of ordinance 2023-01 providing for the issuance and sale of bonds solid waste collection and disposal system of Abbeville County, South Carolina; and other matters relating thereto. 2. Ordinance 2023-02 providing for the issuance and sale of solid waste recycling and disposal system revenue bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina in the aggregate principal amount of not-exceeding $2,100,000; and other matters relating thereto. New business: A. First readings — 1. Ordinance 2023-03 to amend ordinance 2022-04 relating to Abbeville County’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, so as to provide supplemental appropriations to cover the cost of a new Volvo 725 Off-Road Dump Truck to be purchased for the county landfill and other matters related thereto. 2. Ordinance 2023-04 to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 071-00-00-060, form a zoning district of Forest Agriculture to one of Rural Development District. Resolutions: 1. Resolution 2023-02 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual agreement with First Tyron Advisors for professional services related to the expansion of the Abbeville County Landfill not to exceed $20,000. 2. Resolution 2023-03 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Computer Consultants and Merchants, Inc. for the purchase of 15 Verkada Cameras to be installed in buildings around the county in the amount not to exceed $34,000. 3. Resolution 2023-04 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Computer Consultant and merchants, Inc. for the purchase of a door lock system in the Administrative Complex in the amount not to exceed $17,000. 4. Resolution 2023-05 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Stryker Medical for the purchase of six Lifepak 15 Heart Monitors not to exceed $333,000. 5. Resolution 2023-06 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Ascendum Machinery Company in the amount of $446,992.50; which includes tax and delivery for one new Volvo Model 725 25.6-ton off-road dump truck. 6. Proclamation honoring volunteer fireman Tony Wayne McGaha for demonstrating an act of heroism and bravery while serving the citizens of Abbeville County. 7. Proclamation honoring volunteer fireman Hank O’Shields for demonstrating an act of heroism and bravery while serving the citizens of Abbeville County. 8. Proclamation recognizing and honoring Ms. Carolyn Sue Simpson for her dedicated years of service to the residents of Abbeville county. Committee reports: Finance committee, personnel and administration, public works, intergovernmental relations, planning and industrial development, education — recreation — health and welfare, public safety.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 1421 S. Main St., McCormick
AGENDA: Executive session to receive legal advice concerning McCormick Water and Sewer.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Approval of minutes Jan. 10, 2023. Board comments. Public comments. Heart of the Wildcat Awards. Superintendent’s report: Professional leave requests/fundraiser requests/overnight field trips, parenting report, Lt. Boudreau — SRO Monthly Report, Darin Rice — The Branch at NSHS. Policy BBBD board member removal from office second reading. Policy JJI interscholastic athletics — first reading. Finance: monthly financial report; update on old NSHS project — Mr. Michael Chewning, NcMillan, Pazdan, and Smith; notice of referendum on old NSHS project — Mr. Theodore DuBose, Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd; update on procurement and capital projects; update on upcoming budget for 2023-24; discussion of retention/signing bonuses. Personnel: 2023-24 hiring recommendations, hiring update, approval of 2023-24 administrative contracts. Executive session if needed: discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual agreements for mental health services, resignation of employee A, resignation of employee B, discussion of supplemental contract for employee C. Action from executive session.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Ordinance O-2023-01-10-01, comprehensive plan update. Obtain signatures for resolution R-2023-01-10, town emergency action plan and ordinance O-2023-01-10, CP Plan update. Reports — Police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer. New business: Filing of 2021 statements of economic interest (must be done by elected officials online and due by noon, March 30. Mayor’s comments — Hometown Legislation Action Day, MASC, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2023.