TODAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: New business — Approval of wall repair quote in the American Legion building. Executive session to discuss personal issues and the pay structure within all county departments.
Ninety Six Town Council workshop
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Historic Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: OLD BUSINESS: a) Update from Josh Skinner, Greenwood County Capital Sales Tax Coordinator, on Ninety Six Town Park; b) Consideration of an allocation of $5,800 from the Reserve Fund to Recodify Town Ordinances. NEW BUSINESS. COMMITTEE REPORTS