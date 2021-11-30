Public meetings Nov 30, 2021 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAYGREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETINGTIME: 5 p.m.LOCATION: 121 S. Cambridge St., Ninety SixAGENDA: Executive session — Personnel matter, interviews of superintendent semi-finalists. Action as necessary for items in executive session.THURSDAYMCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSIONTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.AGENDA: Old business, update on zoning ordinance. Reports: County council report, economic development report.MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETINGTIME: 7 p.m.LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormickAGENDA: Public meeting on new proposed zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Countybank Foundation completes donation to Greenwood Area Habitat Nov 19, 2021 Upcoming Santa Stroll and Festival of Trees Nov 19, 2021 Harsey aims for career as Health Psychologist Nov 19, 2021 Educators Describe Firsthand ‘Immersion’ Experiences in Manufacturing Nov 18, 2021 Latest News Salvation Army bell-ringers signal holiday charity efforts +7 Asia shares slip as investors weigh omicron economic risks +2 Streaking Bucks rebounding from slow start to season Iran makes maximalist demands as Vienna nuclear talks open +2 Fickell: No. 3 Cincinnati isn't looking past AAC title game Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice arrest 3 men after finding drugs in truckReport: Police find nearly 800 MDMA pills during searchReport: Greenwood deputies find drugs during traffic stopGuest Column: Seeing — and responding — to the needsGreenwood man faces strong-arm robbery chargeEdgefield man faces domestic violence chargePolice: Ammo in toaster oven triggers alarm at MorningsideFrom homeless to home: Meg's House programs make an impactTurkey time: Calhoun Falls man helps people have warm, filling holidayUnfulfilled: John de la Howe sits on emails despite FOIA request State News Cunningham joins SC Democrats unhappy with US House proposal Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina New head of SC historic site seeks stronger community ties School sweethearts who lost touch for decades marry at 82 South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here