TODAY

GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETING

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: 121 S. Cambridge St., Ninety Six

AGENDA: Executive session — Personnel matter, interviews of superintendent semi-finalists. Action as necessary for items in executive session.

THURSDAY

MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.

AGENDA: Old business, update on zoning ordinance. Reports: County council report, economic development report.

MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING

TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick

AGENDA: Public meeting on new proposed zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations.

