MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., room 104
AGENDA: Executive session, action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Legal advice on opioid litigation. New business as needed.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Executive session to receive legal advice concerning proposed opioid settlement. After executive session, consider proposed opioid settlement and authorizing administrator to execute the opioid settlement documents.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., room 207
AGENDA: Public hearings: consider Ordinance No. 22-002 amending City of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning five parcels of land encompassing about 1.5 acres at 310, 314, 316, 318 W. Cambridge Ave. and 329 W. Calhoun Ave. from GC-GW to OP-GW and one parcel of land encompassing about 0.64 acres at West Cambridge Avenue from GC to OP; recognize Frank Rainwater, executive director of SC Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, for a presentation regarding the redistricting process and receive public comments on the redistricting process for City of Greenwood council member wards. Public appearance: Recognize Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church. New business: Consider Ordinance No. 22-022 amending ordinance 03-10, zoning ordinance chapter 3, zoning district regulations, article 2, residential district regulations section 3.2.1.3., special exceptions allowed in all residential districts; consider Ordinance No. 22-03 annexing one parcel of land, totaling about 6.96 acres at 1610 Durst Ave. E.; consider Ordinance No. 22-04 to approve the spending accommodation tax dollars as a match for an economic development association’s FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Act travel, tourism and outdoor recreation funding opportunity for the renovation of the former PALS building for a new visitor’s center; consider Resolution No. 22-002 authorizing city manager to execute a law enforcement assistance and support agreement with the Piedmont Technical College Police Department; consider acceptance of roads in Milford Pines, phase 3 and associated storm sewer; consider appointments to Greenwood city/county planning commission; Administer oaths of office to City of Greenwood Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. open session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Only essential persons and up to 20 public attendees will be allowed in board room. Executive session to discuss personnel contracts at 5:30 p.m. Board may take action on matters discussed in executive session. Gold Star highlights. Public input note: Public input participants who are not included in the 20 public attendees must enter one at a time. Consent action item: Approve minutes for Nov. 16 meeting. Discuss information items. Superintendent’s report: Thompson Turner Construction/LS3P Architects presentation, CIP, Cognia 2021 final report, maintenance update, financial update/Manley Garvin 2020-21 audit, technology update, curriculum update, safety update. Discussion action items: Policy GDBC (Support Staff Supplementary Pay/Overtime) second reading, Policy GCCA (Shared Leave) second reading, 2022-23 school calendar first reading, personnel. Request for information.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Report from Greenwood Capital. Consider approving minutes from Jan. 12 meeting. Business: request to buy a Serpentix Rebuild Kit for Wilson Creek’s Wastewater Treatment Plant; Baptist CDBG Project. Finance reports. Other business. Executive session to discuss contractual matters and receive legal advice. After returning to open session, commissioners may take action on matters discussed in executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Central Operations Center Assembly Room, 810 Bypass 225 S., Greenwood
AGENDA: Consider approving minutes from Jan. 13 meeting. Financial reports: Countybank report; financial statement. Business: Consider compact excavator for Electric Department; consider CPW Cares transfer; consider Employee Handbook revisions. Other business. Executive session to discuss personnel matter. After returning to open session, commissioners may take action on matters discussed in executive session.