MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Resolution #2023-08 authorizing the County Director to enter into contractual relationships with numerous contractors for repairs needed in the Detention Center in the amount not to exceed $225,000.00. Budget workshop. Executive session. Action on executive session items.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal building
AGENDA: Approval of consent agenda: Approve Minutes of City Council Regular Business Meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023. Accept as Information Reports of the City Manager for the period ending, January 31, 2023, and the Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) Consolidated Reports for Period Ending December 31, 2022. Public hearings: Consider Ordinance No 23-002 Amending Ordinance 17-014, Adopting Certain International Codes. (2nd reading) Consider Ordinance No. 23-003 Amending Ordinance No. 18-011 by Amending City Code Section 20-1, International Fire Code. (2nd reading) Consider Ordinance No. 23-004 Amending the International Property Maintenance Codes. (2nd reading) Consider Ordinance No. 23-005 Repealing Ordinance 22-006 Promoting Development and Annexation within the Corporate Limits of the City of Greenwood, South Carolina, through the Payment of Sewer Reimbursements; and Other Matters Related Thereto. (2nd reading) Consider Ordinance No. 23-006 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning 0.19 +/- Acres of Land, Located at and around 1076 Phoenix Street, from IP (Institutional Professional) to R7 (High Density Residential). (2nd reading) Public appearance: Recognize Mr. Robert Bryant from the Matthews Mill Village. Recognize Don Goforth from the Piedmont Agency on Aging – Foster Grandparent Program. New business: Consider Resolution No. 23-001 to Submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Wastewater System Improvements Along Multiple Streets in the City of Greenwood. Consider Resolution No. 23-002 To Reaffirm the Importance of On The Job Safety for the City of Greenwood. Consider Appointment to the Joint City/County Board of Zoning Appeals. City manager comments. City Council comments.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5 p.m. board workshop/6 p.m. regular open session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Board workshop at 5 p.m. work session- construction projects planning and progress. Regular open session 6 p.m. Consent action item: approval of minutes for January 24, 2023 regular board meeting. Executive session (closed session in the board room to discuss personnel recommendations – resignations, retirements and hires.) Action as necessary or appropriate based on matters discussed during executive session. Discussion information items superintendent’s report: Update from Thompson Turner Construction and LS3P, CIP, maintenance update, financial update, technology, curriculum, food services, JCCE zoning recommendation. Discussion action items: Policy GCLE – unencumbered time first reading, textbook adoptions, personnel, JCCE zoning. Request for information.